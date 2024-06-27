IDF launches offensive on Shijaiyah, residents urged to evacuate

Local emergency teams say unable to reach dead and wounded, Al Jazeera says at least 5 killed in an airstrike as residents describe troops entering the crowded quarter 

Gilad Meiri|
Gazans fleeing amid IDF warnings
The IDF began an operation in Gaza City's Shijaiyah neighborhood on Thursday as residents were seen fleeing the area.
the Arabic language IDF spokesperson urged civilians to evacuate to safety. "For your safety, you must immediately evacuate southward along Salah al-Din Street to the humanitarian area,"Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee said.
Shijaiyah residents fleeing
According to Palestinian sources, the forces entered the densely populated neighborhood in the northern part of the strip from several directions. "The advance of IDF vehicles was sudden, amid intense gunfire and bombings from aircraft and artillery," a resident told local media outlets.
IDF strikes Gaza's Shijaiyah neighborhood
Palestinian emergency medical teams said they were unable to reach the dead and wounded and Qatari based AlJazeera network said at least five people were killed in an IDF airstrike.
