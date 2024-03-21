US submits draft resolution calling for immediate Gaza cease-fire

The U.S. has submitted a draft resolution to the United Nations calling for an “immediate and sustained ceasefire” in Gaza that is tied to the release of Israeli hostages, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.

“We actually have a resolution that we put forward right now that’s before the United Nations Security Council that does call for an immediate ceasefire tied to the release of hostages, and we hope very much that countries will support that. I think that would send a strong message, a strong signal,” Blinken said in an interview to Saudi media.

