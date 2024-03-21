US submits draft resolution calling for immediate Gaza cease-fire

'The imperative of an immediate and sustained ceasefire to protect civilians on all sides,' draft reads according to NBC report; comes after administration under increasing attack for supporting Israel

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza war
Security Council
Antony Blinken
Biden Administration
The U.S. has submitted a draft resolution to the United Nations calling for an “immediate and sustained ceasefire” in Gaza that is tied to the release of Israeli hostages, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
“We actually have a resolution that we put forward right now that’s before the United Nations Security Council that does call for an immediate ceasefire tied to the release of hostages, and we hope very much that countries will support that. I think that would send a strong message, a strong signal,” Blinken said in an interview to Saudi media.
2 View gallery
מזכיר המדינה האמריקני אנתוני בלינקן נפגש עם שר החוץ הסעודי פייסל בן פרחאן בסעודיהמזכיר המדינה האמריקני אנתוני בלינקן נפגש עם שר החוץ הסעודי פייסל בן פרחאן בסעודיה
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with his Saudi counterpart Prince Ibrahim Al-Suwaid
According to a report on NBC the working of the proposed resolution is stronger than had been seen from the administration that has thus far vetoed any earlier resolutions calling for the fighting in Gaza to cease. “The imperative of an immediate and sustained ceasefire to protect civilians on all sides,” NBC quoted from the draft resolution.
2 View gallery
דיון במועצת הביטחון של האו״ם בנושא המלחמה בעזהדיון במועצת הביטחון של האו״ם בנושא המלחמה בעזה
The UN Security Council
(Photo: Mike Segar / Reuters)
Russia is reportedly going to veto the US resolution leaving Israeli officials to believe the Biden administration, which has increasingly come under attack for its support of Israel, was merely making a tactical move.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""