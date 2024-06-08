Qatar threatens Hamas with expulsion, freezing of assets, arrest, report

Qatar and Egypt recently threatened senior leaders in Hamas that they could face arrests, freezing of assets, sanctions and expulsion from Doha – if they do not accept the proposed hostage release deal in exchange for a halt to the war, the Wall Street Journal said on Saturday, after a similar report on CNN earlier.

Mohamed al Hindi, a senior member of the Islamic Jihad, denied any threats were made, in a report in the Saudi-owned Al Majalla journal.

The threats were made at the instruction of the Biden administration which has been seeking an agreement for a cease-fire. In a call on Monday, Biden urged Qatar's leader Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to "use all appropriate means to secure a Hamas agreement," according to a statement from the White House.

2 View gallery Abd el-Fattah al Sisi, Ismail Haniyeh, ( Photo: Mark Schiefelbein / Reuters, Vahid Salemi / AP, EPA )

Hamas still rejects the deal that does not guarantee an end to the war in the first phase of the agreement. CIA chief William Burns asked Qatar and Egyptian officials to ensure Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau, that the mediating countries would guarantee that negotiations to end the fighting would begin on the third week of the first phase and that terms would be agreed by the fifth week.

Haniyeh reportedly rejected the proposal and said Hamas would only agree to the deal if Israel commits to a permanent cease-fire. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said publicly that Israel would not agree to end the war. That led to the threats leveled against Hamas.

2 View gallery U.S. President Joe Biden ( Photo: Evan Vucci / AP )

This is not the first time that Qatar has threatened the terror group with expulsion of its leaders who have been residing in the Gulf nation for the past decade. In March senior Qatari officials warned the Hamas officials that they may be kicked out, if they rejected a cease-fire agreement. But according to CNN that warning has now turned into a credible threat.

"They know Qatar would have no option but to expel them, if the administration asks them to," a senior official involved in the talks, told the Wall Street Journal.



