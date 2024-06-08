Israel demands 7 women hostages freed in 1st week of deal, report

Israel increases the number from three and removes the UN from the list of guarantors of the cease-fire agreement  being negotiated 

Lior Ben Ari, Itamar Eichner, Einav Halabi|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hostage Release Deal
Israeli hostages held in Gaza
Cease-fire
Islamic Jihad
Israel is demanding Hamas free seven women held hostage in the first week of a cease-fire agreement, up from three, according to the UK based Saudi Arabian Al Majalla journal.
According to the report, Israel changed the wording of the draft agreement approved by Hamas to no longer state that the temporary cease-fire would compel both sides to halt military action and that IDF forces would retreat to the east.
2 View gallery
צעדת הנשים למען החטופים יוצאת מכיכר הבימהצעדת הנשים למען החטופים יוצאת מכיכר הבימה
Women march in Tel Aviv demanding the release of hostages
(Photo: Yariv Katz)
Israel also removed UNRWA from a commitment in the agreement, not to arrest again Palestinian prisoners released in the deal and limited the countries guaranteeing compliance to the U.S., Egypt and Qatar, removing the UN.
Al Majalla also said Israel changed the wording "the end of the siege on Gaza," to "Opening border crossings and easing the movement of people and goods." Israel denied that reporting and insisted there was also no change to the item discussing Palestinian prisoners' repeated arrests.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מפעילות כוחות יחידת מגלן במרחב רפיחתיעוד מפעילות כוחות יחידת מגלן במרחב רפיח
IDF troops in Rafah
(Photo: IDF)
A senior member of the Islamic Jihad said a delegation arrived in Qatar to advance cease-fire negotiations and denied reports that Qatar was putting pressure on the Islamist factions to accept the proposed deal. "Egypt and Qatar are not putting any pressure on the resistance," Muhammad al-Hindi said adding it was too soon to talk about the failure of the negotiations.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""