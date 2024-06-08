Israel demands 7 women hostages freed in 1st week of deal, report

Israel is demanding Hamas free seven women held hostage in the first week of a cease-fire agreement, up from three, according to the UK based Saudi Arabian Al Majalla journal.

According to the report, Israel changed the wording of the draft agreement approved by Hamas to no longer state that the temporary cease-fire would compel both sides to halt military action and that IDF forces would retreat to the east.

2 View gallery Women march in Tel Aviv demanding the release of hostages ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

Israel also removed UNRWA from a commitment in the agreement, not to arrest again Palestinian prisoners released in the deal and limited the countries guaranteeing compliance to the U.S., Egypt and Qatar, removing the UN.

Al Majalla also said Israel changed the wording "the end of the siege on Gaza," to "Opening border crossings and easing the movement of people and goods." Israel denied that reporting and insisted there was also no change to the item discussing Palestinian prisoners' repeated arrests.

2 View gallery IDF troops in Rafah ( Photo: IDF )

A senior member of the Islamic Jihad said a delegation arrived in Qatar to advance cease-fire negotiations and denied reports that Qatar was putting pressure on the Islamist factions to accept the proposed deal. "Egypt and Qatar are not putting any pressure on the resistance," Muhammad al-Hindi said adding it was too soon to talk about the failure of the negotiations.