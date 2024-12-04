The Hague effect: IDF combat soldiers at risk of arrests abroad

The IDF estimates that the decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, will support arrests and other criminal proceedings around the world against senior army officers and even against mandatory service and reserve soldiers who fought in the Gaza Strip . Some have recently been required to leave countries they visited, fearing legal proceedings.

The IDF recently identified about 30 cases of criminal proceedings being initiated against members of the IDF. At least eight of them, including soldiers who had already taken off to Cyprus, Slovenia, and the Netherlands – were required to leave immediately.

The IDF has not imposed limits on traveling outside of Israel even during the war, but is formulating a “risk assessment” for each soldier who submits the application form to leave the country, with an emphasis on combat soldiers and commanders who operated in Gaza. This policy was enacted due to the decision to issue unprecedented arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant, which put them in the same row with dubious leaders accused of war crimes such as Vladimir Putin and Slobodan Milosevic.

Despite being forbidden to post footage from their operations in Gaza, many combat soldiers, in service and in reserves, did so and have given anti-Israel organizations the necessary information to create "blacklists" across the world. Dozens of pro-Palestinian organizations that operate mainly from Europe but are spread across a network of representatives around the world collect the information to target IDF soldiers.

These organizations, in addition to publishing the names and photos of IDF combat soldiers online, also monitor their postings on social media, in the hope that they will post stories about their next overseas trips. At that moment, a complaint will be filed against them with the local prosecutor's office, or a personal petition against them to the court in that country, in order to investigate them and delay their departure from that country.

Therefore, soldiers who request a vacation abroad are instructed to avoid posting their location, so as not to become easy prey for the anti-Israel activists in the legal and security aspects.

Assessing the risk

The Military Prosecutor's Office estimates that the prosecutor in The Hague will not deal with soldiers or junior commanders, since they carried out instructions they received on the battlefield. Israel, in the meantime, still enjoys the right to investigate and pass judgment on its military personnel if necessary. The concern is that the ICC will act against senior officers who commanded the forces, from the division commander level and above, such as the Air Force commander and the Chief of Staff. So far, the security and legal establishment have not identified any indications that warrants have been issued for their arrests, but this threat is considered more significant.

"Individual proceedings against soldiers and junior officers who travel the world can be based on the ruling of the Hague Tribunal," the IDF says." To any soldier or officer, if they are arrested abroad or required to appear for questioning, and even if they feel they are being followed or photographed, Israel will provide immediate legal assistance through the local embassy or through the situation room at the Foreign Ministry."

Israel has hired legal services from local lawyers in dozens of countries around the world, so that they can monitor changes in legislation and case law in these countries regarding Israel. The lawyers monitor local activity that is taking shape against Israeli military and state officials; and, if necessary, represent and defend soldiers and officers in that country.

Mossad and Shin Bet representatives also participate in the inter-ministerial team. The team issues periodic situation assessments, where an IDF service member who operated in Gaza is likely to be arrested or interrogated. For example, in a country like South Africa, any IDF soldier with South African citizenship would be held for questioning.

"In countries that are not members of the International Criminal Court, such as the U.S., China or India," the IDF added, "there is local legislation on the law of war. This is good because they are not obliged to act according to the arrest warrants, but they may have local legislation," the IDF added.

In an extensive article in the Washington Post, at least 11 pieces of evidence were published on Tuesday that were filmed by IDF soldiers over the past year while operating in Gaza. The videos include the explosion and demolition of buildings, mass evacuations, burning buildings throughout the Strip, the arrest of Gazan residents who appear partially clothed, and also soldier's statements which say their mission is to " occupy, expel and settle " the Gaza Strip.

The names and faces of the IDF soldiers appearing in the article were not blurred, as the recordings were posted online by them, which damages Israel's image, but also puts the soldiers at risk around the world. "Legal experts who examined the videos have said that most of the serious cases include soldiers actually admitting and providing evidence of possible violations of international humanitarian law," the IDF said.