PM open to encouraging Palestinian migration from Gaza, minister says

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was beginning to show willingness to promoting Palestinian migration out of Gaza. Speaking in an interview with Army Radio, Ben-Gvir said the idea of Jewish settlements in Gaza was a welcomed one. "After all we must remember that this could be the greatest punishment for what was done to us on Oct. 7," he said.
"The only times we have won over our enemies was when we took territory from them. Conquering Gaza is definitely an idea, but I must admit it would not be enough for me. I want to encourage migration and I think Palestinians should be able to leave willingly to "their countries."
He said he saw on television a man in Gaza begging to be allowed to leave. "I think there are many like him. I am working hard to convince the prime minister that this should happen and am beginning to see some openness. I hope he will eventually understand that is the only way," Ben-Gvir said.
A senior official said settling in Gaza was not on the table, after Housing Minister Yitzchak Goldknopf of the Haredi United Torah Judaism party called for the establishment of settlements on a visit to the Gaza border last week, with settlers working to establish Jewish settlements in the Strip.
The settlers and their political allies in the government and the coalition are working to advance a bill that would reverse the disengagement law of 2005 that enabled the removal of settlements from the Strip and the withdrawal of all IDF troops. The Palestinian Authority then took control of the enclave but were forcibly overthrown by Hamas in 2007.
By reversing the law, the right-wing lawmakers and minister believe, the path would be clear for new Jewish settlements to be established.