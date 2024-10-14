Israel tells US Iran strike will not target oil or nuclear facilities, report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the U.S. that Israel was willing to attack Iranian military targets and not oil or nuclear facilities, according to a report in the Washington Post, quoting two officials, to avoid regional war.
Officials in Jerusalem said the Israeli strike in retaliation for Iran launching 180 ballistic missiles on Israel earlier this month, would be substantial. Netanyahu has been consulting with his defense minister and senior security officials to decide on the timing and scope of the attack.
On Sunday, he met with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief Herzi Halevi and senior intelligence officials in an intelligence base, for an unannounced meeting and continued consultations on Monday.
The Biden administration announced it was deploying its THAAD missile defense system to the area along with American troops that would operate it, to bolster defenses should Iran launch a new and more extensive attack.
The discussions with Washington continue, to reach maximum coordination if Iran does respond to the Israeli strike but according to the UK-based Saudi-owned Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, Iran has indicated that if the Israeli attack is a limited one, this round would be closed. "There is an understanding among some senior Israelis that Iran is interested in a cease-fire," sources told the paper.
"Israel and the U.S. see eye to eye," officials said. "There is no is coordination about the attack and what would follow," he said adding the Israelis believe Iran will respond.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: