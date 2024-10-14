Israel tells US Iran strike will not target oil or nuclear facilities, report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the U.S. that Israel was willing to attack Iranian military targets and not oil or nuclear facilities, according to a report in the Washington Post, quoting two officials, to avoid regional war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the U.S. that Israel was willing to attack Iranian military targets and not oil or nuclear facilities, according to a report in the Washington Post, quoting two officials, to avoid regional war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the U.S. that Israel was willing to attack Iranian military targets and not oil or nuclear facilities, according to a report in the Washington Post, quoting two officials, to avoid regional war.

on Israel earlier this month, would be substantial. Netanyahu has been consulting with his defense minister and senior security officials to decide on the timing and scope of the attack.

on Israel earlier this month, would be substantial. Netanyahu has been consulting with his defense minister and senior security officials to decide on the timing and scope of the attack.

to the area along with American troops that would operate it, to bolster defenses should Iran launch a new and more extensive attack.

to the area along with American troops that would operate it, to bolster defenses should Iran launch a new and more extensive attack.