Blast rocks Tel Aviv, wall of fire in Negev: Dramatic footage from Iran missile strike

Ballistic missile interceptions from Iran captured across Israel; multiple impacts recorded in Negev, while blast wave damages restaurant in northern Tel Aviv; large crater found at heavily damaged school in Gedera

Iranian missile intercepted over Temple Mount

Approximately 180 ballistic missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel on Tuesday, sparking widespread defense operations across the country. The attack mirrored a similar large-scale strike in April, with dramatic footage emerging from various locations, including Gaza and Jordan, showing Israel’s defense systems intercepting the missiles and documenting some of the impacts.
One particularly striking video from the Negev in southern Israel, which was reportedly targeted by Iran, showed a series of explosions lighting up the night sky, with multiple plumes of smoke resembling a wall of blasts. Footage of high-altitude missile interceptions, similar to those from April’s attack, was captured across Israel, including in Samaria, Jerusalem and southern regions.
4 View gallery
טילים בשמי באקה אל גרביהטילים בשמי באקה אל גרביה
Iranian ballistic missiles rain over Israel
(Photo: Ahmad Gharabli / AFP)
4 View gallery
טילים בשמי באקה אל גרביהטילים בשמי באקה אל גרביה
(Photo: Ahmad Gharabli / AFP)
4 View gallery
נפילת טיל איראני בתל שבע נפילת טיל איראני בתל שבע
Iranian missile fragments in Be'er Sheva
In another scene, filmed from the coastal city of Herzliya, a large explosion was visible, though no direct impact was reported in the city. However, a missile struck an open area in northern Tel Aviv, with the blast wave causing significant damage to a restaurant.
In Gedera, a missile made a direct hit on the Chabad Flame School, leaving a large crater outside the building and causing heavy damage. The school, part of a growing network of Chabad institutions, educates nearly 400 students. "Just thinking about how hundreds of students were here just hours ago, learning about Rosh Hashanah—it’s a huge miracle," said the network’s director Rabbi Eliyahu Krichovsky.
(Video: Arnon Bossani, Aviv Leshem)
Interceptions filmed from flight to Israel that turned around at the last moment and landed in Cyprus
(Video: Menashe Abedet)

The Magen David Adom ambulance service (MDA) reported that two people in the Tel Aviv area were lightly wounded by shrapnel. Minor injuries were also reported nationwide, mainly from people running to shelters or suffering from shock.
4 View gallery
נפילה ישירה בבית ספר שלהבות חב"ד בגדרה נפילה ישירה בבית ספר שלהבות חב"ד בגדרה
Iranian ballistic missile hits Gedera school
A direct hit at a Gadera school

The missile interceptions and impacts were widely shared on social media, even in Gaza and Jordan. In the West Bank, large missile fragments were found in the town of Sanur near Jenin, while in the Jericho area, a Palestinian worker from Gaza was reportedly killed by a missile strike.
IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement: "We carried out numerous interceptions, and there have been only a few direct hits. We do not detect any additional aerial threats at this time, which is why we have issued instructions to leave the shelters." He urged the public to refrain from sharing information or footage, adding, "We are maintaining a high level of readiness and will continue to protect Israel's citizens."
