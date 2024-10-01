Blast rocks Tel Aviv, wall of fire in Negev: Dramatic footage from Iran missile strike

Iranian missile intercepted over Temple Mount





Approximately 180 ballistic missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel on Tuesday , sparking widespread defense operations across the country. The attack mirrored a similar large-scale strike in April , with dramatic footage emerging from various locations, including Gaza and Jordan, showing Israel’s defense systems intercepting the missiles and documenting some of the impacts.

One particularly striking video from the Negev in southern Israel, which was reportedly targeted by Iran, showed a series of explosions lighting up the night sky, with multiple plumes of smoke resembling a wall of blasts. Footage of high-altitude missile interceptions, similar to those from April’s attack, was captured across Israel, including in Samaria, Jerusalem and southern regions.

In another scene, filmed from the coastal city of Herzliya, a large explosion was visible, though no direct impact was reported in the city. However, a missile struck an open area in northern Tel Aviv, with the blast wave causing significant damage to a restaurant.

In Gedera, a missile made a direct hit on the Chabad Flame School, leaving a large crater outside the building and causing heavy damage. The school, part of a growing network of Chabad institutions, educates nearly 400 students. "Just thinking about how hundreds of students were here just hours ago, learning about Rosh Hashanah—it’s a huge miracle," said the network’s director Rabbi Eliyahu Krichovsky.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service (MDA) reported that two people in the Tel Aviv area were lightly wounded by shrapnel. Minor injuries were also reported nationwide, mainly from people running to shelters or suffering from shock.

Iranian ballistic missile hits Gedera school

The missile interceptions and impacts were widely shared on social media, even in Gaza and Jordan. In the West Bank, large missile fragments were found in the town of Sanur near Jenin, while in the Jericho area, a Palestinian worker from Gaza was reportedly killed by a missile strike.

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement: "We carried out numerous interceptions, and there have been only a few direct hits. We do not detect any additional aerial threats at this time, which is why we have issued instructions to leave the shelters." He urged the public to refrain from sharing information or footage, adding, "We are maintaining a high level of readiness and will continue to protect Israel's citizens."