IDF chief: 'Exerting pressure on Hamas daily to ensure return of hostages'

IDF Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said Wednesday that the military is intensifying operations against Hamas to secure the return of 100 hostages taken during the October 7 attack.

Halevi made the remarks during a visit to the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where he conducted a situational assessment alongside senior commanders, including Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman and Gaza Division Commander Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram.

3 View gallery IDF Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi in Rafah ( Photo: IDF )

“We are dismantling Hamas and targeting its infrastructure and forces so that there will never be another October 7,” Halevi said. “We are exerting pressure on Hamas daily, driving it into greater distress, to ensure the return of the 100 hostages—hopefully alive—and for those who are not, to provide them a proper burial in Israel.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Halevi emphasized the military’s role in enabling displaced residents to return to communities near the Gaza Strip. “Residents are returning, and as they do, our responsibility grows even greater—not less. It is our duty to provide a much stronger security framework so they can feel safe and secure here,” he added.

Halevi praised IDF troops for their ongoing efforts. "You are contributing to the fight against Hamas, the return of the hostages, and the revival of these communities. Knowing this gives me the boundless strength to keep going, and I believe this is a shared mission for every soldier in the IDF—both active and reserve. Keep doing your incredible work. Thank you."

3 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

3 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

Meanwhile, the Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds reported Wednesday that negotiations between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar, are now in their final stages .

According to sources quoted in the newspaper, at this stage, discussions are underway regarding the identity of the Palestinian prisoners who will be released as part of the deal. The report claims that "heavyweight" terrorists serving life sentences will probably be deported to Turkey, and also to Iran—a country whose name has not been mentioned so far as a possible destination for exile. The rest, according to the report, will be released to the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.