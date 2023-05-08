Threat of academic boycott rattles Israeli universities

The largest American academic association AAA to vote on a boycott of Israeli institutions over the treatment of Palestinians if passed vote would be a win for BDS and a setback for Israeli academia

Itamar Eichner|
Israelis are worried about the American Anthropological Association (AAA) as they might soon decide to boycott Israeli universities.
A petition has been submitted by 206 members of the association requesting a vote on the matter due to Israel's so-called apartheid regime and inhumane treatment of the Palestinians.
1 View gallery
אוניברסיטת תל אביבאוניברסיטת תל אביב
Tel Aviv University
(Photo: Tel Aviv University)
Interestingly, a similar proposal was voted upon on November 20, 2015, and it didn't pass by a whisker as only 39 votes separated the supporters (2,384) from those opposed (2,423).
Rewritten: With a membership of 11,000 academics, the American Anthropological Association is the largest academic body in the US.
If approved, the proposal would be a significant accomplishment for the BDS movement and a major setback for Israeli academia. Concerns are growing in Israel that the proposal could pass due to the right-wing government's policies and opposition to judicial overhaul.
The resolution's initiators reference the Israeli government's nationality law and an Amnesty report labeling Israel as an apartheid regime. An electronic vote is scheduled for June.
