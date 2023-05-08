Threat of academic boycott rattles Israeli universities

Israelis are worried about the American Anthropological Association (AAA) as they might soon decide to boycott Israeli universities.

A petition has been submitted by 206 members of the association requesting a vote on the matter due to Israel's so-called apartheid regime and inhumane treatment of the Palestinians.

1 View gallery Tel Aviv University ( Photo: Tel Aviv University )

Interestingly, a similar proposal was voted upon on November 20, 2015, and it didn't pass by a whisker as only 39 votes separated the supporters (2,384) from those opposed (2,423).

Rewritten: With a membership of 11,000 academics, the American Anthropological Association is the largest academic body in the US.

If approved, the proposal would be a significant accomplishment for the BDS movement and a major setback for Israeli academia. Concerns are growing in Israel that the proposal could pass due to the right-wing government's policies and opposition to judicial overhaul.