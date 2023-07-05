Israeli woman who studies jihadist groups kidnapped in Iraq

Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli with Russian citizenship, was kidnapped about four months ago in Iraq by gunmen from the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia that operates in the country. Tsurkov is a renowned expert on Syria, ISIS and the Middle East.

According to reports, Tsurkov entered Iraq using her Russian passport. She apparently was kidnapped at the beginning of March while she was in the Kurdish area of Baghdad, from where she was abducted by a group of terrorists.

The Prime Minister's Office said that Tsurkov "is an Israeli and Russian citizen, who has been missing in Iraq for several months and is being held by the Shia militia as a hostage of Hezbollah. Elizabeth Tsurkov is still alive, and we see Iraq as the one responsible for her fate and safety. This is an academic who visited Iraq, using her Russian passport, in order to prepare her doctoral thesis and academic research on behalf of Princeton University in the United States. The incident is being handled by the relevant authorities in the State of Israel, with concern for Elizabeth Tsurkov's safety and well-being."

Media both inside and outside of Iraq have not reported that Tsurkov is an Israeli citizen, but say that she "belongs to the Jewish religion." Al-Jadeed newspaper quoted security sources in Iraq, who said that "a Russian citizen who also holds American citizenship was kidnapped in the heart of Baghdad, and the security forces arrested an Iranian citizen on suspicion of involvement in the act."

The Hezbollah militias in Iraq are not related to the terrorist organization of the same name from Lebanon. The commander of Hezbollah Iraq was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed along with Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in January 2020. This is a Shia terrorist organization, which is supported and receives funding from Iran.

Tsurkov, a doctoral student in the political science department of Princeton University in the US, defines herself as a researcher of jihadist groups. She also holds a master's degree in Middle Eastern history from Tel Aviv University and a bachelor's degree in communication and international relations from Hebrew University. According to the Van Leer Institute, her research focuses on Syria and Iraq , and is based on an "extensive network of contacts and research trips in the Middle East." Tsurkov has spent 10 years working with human rights organizations in Israel and the Middle East.

In July 2019, after a visit to the city of Mosul in northwestern Iraq, which has become a symbol of the fight against ISIS, Tsurkov published an article in Yediot Ahronoth. In it, Tsurkov wrote that "I have been researching the Kurdish communities in Iraq and Syria for years as part of the Forum for Regional Thinking, an Israeli research institute. Only recently, thanks to my Russian passport and connections in the local Kurdish governments, I was able to visit the areas under their control in northern Iraq and Syria."