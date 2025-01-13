Knesset to approve 1 billion shekels for massacre victims, but it's not enough

Some families will still fall through the cracks: Mother of Nova survivor says she is supporting her son who cannot hold a job but is not due to receive any government assistance; Head of NGO assisting families: 'It is a moral duty,' to provide adequate funds 

Sivan Hilaie|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Knesset
October 7
Hamas atrocities
Nova music festival
The Knesset Labor and Welfare Committee is expected on Monday to approve 1 billion shekel to fund assistance to victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre. The final agreement offers a one-time sum ranging from 7,180 shekels to 28,720 shekels, based on certain criteria and a refund of rehabilitation costs totaling up to 30,000 shekels.
Members of family of survivors who were witness to the events, most residents of the city of Ofakim, and adults whose parents were killed in the massacre could fall through the cracks and receive very little or no compensation.
The existing law does not recognize family members who were witness to the massacre by phone or text or those who were already recognized as victims of terror attacks. The funds allotted to cover the needs of those impacted by the massacre are insufficient to cover the costs of medical and emotional rehabilitation and care.
2 View gallery
גדוד נוסייראת באזור מסיבת הטבע ברעיםגדוד נוסייראת באזור מסיבת הטבע ברעים
Hamas terrorists attack Nova music festival goers on Oct. 7
2 View gallery
פרעות "נובה" מגרש המכוניות שהוקם בשדה פתוח עם כ 1000 מכוניות מפויחות של נרצחי המסיבה ברעיםפרעות "נובה" מגרש המכוניות שהוקם בשדה פתוח עם כ 1000 מכוניות מפויחות של נרצחי המסיבה ברעים
Burned out cars from the Nova music festival massacre
(Photo: Yuval Chen)
People attempting to escape Hamas massacre at the Nova festival

Osnat Hasson, the mother of Nova survivor Elad who represented the parents of survivors of the festival, said she is not eligible for government funds despite the support she has been giving her son. "I cannot work full time, and most of the parents of survivors are in the same position," she said. "My son now depends on me and cannot hold down a job." She said the government should take responsibility and recognize her family and others like it as victims and provide a respectable and adequate response.
<< Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv >>
Efrat Eton, who heads the "Secure Heart" non-profit, has been providing emotional support for Nova survivors and their families. She said the government has caused fights among families that were impacted instead of learning the different needs and providing appropriate responses. "It is wrong that some survivors who want to rehabilitate would be given disability compensation while others who witnessed their loved ones' trauma and have been providing them with support, are ignored," she said. "This is a moral duty and in the national interest."
Residents of Ofakim, living in the quarter that was overrun by the terrorists on Oct. 7 were allotted only a few thousand shekels.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""