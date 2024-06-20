White House perplexed at Netanyahu claims US delaying arms

The White House on Thursday said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments on the U.S.-supplied weapons was "incorrect."

"It was perplexing, to say the least, certainly disappointing, especially given that no other country is doing more to help Israel defend itself against the threat by Hamas," White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Netanyahu on Tuesday posted a video where he said in English that he told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that it was "inconceivable" that in the past few months, Washington was " withholding weapons and ammunitions" to Israel.

Kirby said U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan would be meeting visiting Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and head of the National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi later on Thursday.

The meeting comes after the U.S. canceled a meeting with the Israeli officials and representatives of the IDF and the Defense Ministry in response to Netanyahu's public claims. One official said of the post that Netanyahu was "ungrateful."

Israeli officials were also critical of the prime minister's comments describing the as extremely damaging to relations with the Biden administration and noting that the decision to cancel the event was made while some participants were already en route to Washington.

