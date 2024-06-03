Shin Bet says foiled mass casualty attack by suicide bomber

The Shin Bet said on Monday that it had foiled a plot to commit a mass casualty terror strike in Israel, directed by Hamas in Turkey. The security agency uncovered the plot after arresting Anas Shurman, a Palestinian man, originally from the West Bank city of Tulkarm who currently resides in Jordan. He was arrested in Nablus last March.

The suspect revealed to interrogators that he was recruited by Hamas in December 2023 by another Palestinian, who is an operative for the terror group in Turkey.

2 View gallery Anas Shurman ( Photo: Shin Bet )

Shurman said he agreed to carry out a suicide bombing attack inside Israel and filmed a final message for Hamas to release after his death. He was also taught to ride a motorcycle for the terror attack.

In his interrogation, the Shurman said he had received funds and instructions including where to find an explosive device prepared for him in the West Bank. The device weighing 12 kg (26.5 lb.) was found by investigators hidden near a spring in the northern part of the West Bank, with instructions for how to operate it, attached.

2 View gallery Explosive device prepared for mass casualty terror attack foiled by Shin Bet ( Photo: Shin Bet )

The Shin Bet arrested several Hamas operatives in the West Bank, on suspicion of involvement in the preparation of the explosive device, after receiving instructions from Hudifa Salaima, a senior operative of the terror group in Turkey.

The investigation revealed how well entrenched a Hamas command center is in Turkey and its involvement in planning attacks in Israel as well as the efforts the operatives have undertaken to cause violence and chaos in the West Bank during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.