Syrian rebel leader says will uphold 1974 cease-fire agreement with Israel

and said that Syria will continue to adhere to the disengagement agreement signed in 1974 following the Yom Kippur War. He called on the international community to ensure that Israel remained committed to the agreement.

and said that Syria will continue to adhere to the disengagement agreement signed in 1974 following the Yom Kippur War. He called on the international community to ensure that Israel remained committed to the agreement.

In a conversation he held on Monday with a small group of journalists, al-Sharaa sharply criticized Israel's "military advances" into Syrian territory beyond the Golan Heights and into the buffer zone declared by the UN under the agreement, which is considered disputed according to international consensus.

In a conversation he held on Monday with a small group of journalists, al-Sharaa sharply criticized Israel's "military advances" into Syrian territory beyond the Golan Heights and into the buffer zone declared by the UN under the agreement, which is considered disputed according to international consensus.

In a conversation he held on Monday with a small group of journalists, al-Sharaa sharply criticized Israel's "military advances" into Syrian territory beyond the Golan Heights and into the buffer zone declared by the UN under the agreement, which is considered disputed according to international consensus.

Al-Sharaa, who is seeking to rebrand himself from a terrorist to a political leader, responded to the claim, arguing that Israel no longer needs to maintain these positions as the threat from Hezbollah and other Iran-backed militias has been removed with the

Al-Sharaa, who is seeking to rebrand himself from a terrorist to a political leader, responded to the claim, arguing that Israel no longer needs to maintain these positions as the threat from Hezbollah and other Iran-backed militias has been removed with the