850 Syria without Assad

Syrian rebel leader says will uphold 1974 cease-fire agreement with Israel

Ahmad al-Sharaa addresses Israel for the 1st time, criticized IDF advance into Syrian territory but says agreement with Israel following the Yom Kippur war to hold 

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel
Syria
Rebels
Ahmad al-Sharaa
Syrian rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa (formerly Abu Mohammed al-Golani), addressed Israel for the first time on Saturday and said that Syria will continue to adhere to the disengagement agreement signed in 1974 following the Yom Kippur War. He called on the international community to ensure that Israel remained committed to the agreement.
In a conversation he held on Monday with a small group of journalists, al-Sharaa sharply criticized Israel's "military advances" into Syrian territory beyond the Golan Heights and into the buffer zone declared by the UN under the agreement, which is considered disputed according to international consensus.
1 View gallery
אבו מוחמד אל-ג'ולאניאבו מוחמד אל-ג'ולאני
Ahmad al-Sharaa
(Photo: Abdulaziz KETAZ / AFP)
Israel described its advances into Syrian territory as defensive measures aimed at preventing armed groups from seizing positions near the border and ensuring the security of communities in the Golan Heights.
Al-Sharaa, who is seeking to rebrand himself from a terrorist to a political leader, responded to the claim, arguing that Israel no longer needs to maintain these positions as the threat from Hezbollah and other Iran-backed militias has been removed with the fall of Bashar Assad's regime.
"Syria's priority now should be building a state and creating public institutions that serve all Syrians," he said and declared he would run for president if he gains sufficient support. He urged countries such as the U.S. to remove his organization, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, from their lists of terrorist organizations, claiming that all restrictions on it should be lifted to enable Syria's reconstruction.
Damages after Israeli strikes in Syria
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Al-Shara also called for the removal of all sanctions imposed on Assad's regime, saying that they were imposed on "the executioner," referring to Bashar al-Assad, who is no longer in power. Regarding his designation as a "terrorist" by the U.S. and other nations, he added, "It doesn't matter much to me."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""