In first statement after ouster, Bashar Assad says 'not flee'

In the statement, Assad insisted he had not fled at all, claiming he traveled to a Russian air base in the coastal province of Latakia to "monitor the fighting from there." He said he only left for Russia because the Khmeimim Air Base had come under attack by drones and Moscow ordered an evacuation.

2 View gallery Celebrations in the streets of Syria after Bashar Assad's ouster ( Photos: Saudi Press Agency/Handout, Aref Tammawi / AFP )

Assad’s message, dated December 16, was published in both English and Arabic on his office's official Telegram channel.

"As terrorism spread across Syria and ultimately reached Damascus on the evening of Saturday 7 December 2024, questions arose about the president's fate and whereabouts. This occurred amidst a flood of misinformation and narratives far removed from the truth, aimed at recasting international terrorism as a liberation revolution for Syria," the statement reads.

"As terrorist forces infiltrated Damascus, I moved to Latakia in coordination with our Russian allies to oversee combat operations," Assad said. "Upon arrival at the Khmeimim air base that morning, it became clear that our forces had completely withdrawn from all battle lines and that the last army positions had fallen," the statement continued.

"As the field situation in the area continued to deteriorate, the Russian military base itself came under intensified attack by drone strikes. With no viable means of leaving the base, Moscow requested that the base's command arrange an immediate evacuation to Russia. This took place a day after the fall of Damascus, following the collapse of the final military positions and the resulting paralysis of all state institutions," Assad said.

"At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge, nor was such a proposal made by any individual or party. The only course of action was to continue fighting against the terrorist onslaught."

He added that he had "never sought positions for personal gain" and viewed himself as "a custodian of a national project, supported by the faith of the Syrian people."

Assad also declared: "Just as I never abandoned the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon and did not betray the allies who stood by me, there is no chance that such a man would abandon his people or betray the army and his country."