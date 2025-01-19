IDF carries out strikes on Hamas targets ahead of cease-fire





The IDF carried out strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza as overnight and in the early hours of Sunday, before the cease-fire is to come into effect at 8.30 am. Hamas media outlets in the Strip reported that forces began withdrawing from the area of Rafah to the Philadelphi Corridor along the border with Egypt.

The military also published maps showing civilians in Gaza where troops would be deployed in the coming weeks, to ensure their safety. In the post the Arabic Language spokesperson warned Gazans not to attempt to return to areas in the northern parts of the Strip.

IDF spokesperson posts map showing troop deployment for Gazan civilians to avoid danger

IDF strikes Hamas targets in hours leading up to the cease-fire

Schools along Israel's border with the Strip will open at 10 am at the request of local leaders and with the approval of the Defense Ministry and the military chief of staff. "Additionally, the areas of Yad Mordechai and Kerem Shalom have been declared as closed military zones until January 24th, 2025," the IDF said.

As of the cease-fire coming into effect the deployment of IDF divisions will be along new lines of defense in the Netzarim and Philadelphi corridors.

The military completed the construction of three compounds to receive hostages near the border, at Kerem Shalom, Re'im and Zikim. The IDF believes that it would be about two hours between the arrival of hostages into IDF hands, an initial medical examination and until they arrive at hospitals. Representatives of the Ministry of Health, the Shin Bet, Israel Police and the IDF are already positioned at those locations.

Soldiers complete preparations to receive hostages released on Sunday





The IDF is also on high alert in the West Bank to prepare for the r elease of Palestinian prisoners . Although there are no new instructions issued to the public from the Homefront command, the military said it was prepared for Hamas to launch rocket fire at Israeli communities during the hours leading up to the cease-fire, and aerial defenses have been deployed to respond.

The military said the release of hostages from Hamas captivity was an objective in the war and although there are dangers, the IDF was prepared to respond to them, respond to any violation of the agreement and renew the fighting.

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi

“Alongside the excitement and anticipation, we in the IDF are committed to all the hostages and their families – soldiers and civilians alike. We will not stop or rest until they all return,” Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said in a message to troops.

"For more than a year and three months, the IDF has been fighting Hamas and has important achievements – we have defeated Hamas' military wing and eliminated the organization’s chain of command and its leader, Yahya Sinwar. The work doesn’t end here. We still have a lot more to do.

"We will do this with great strength and determination. The IDF’s powerful fighting has created the conditions necessary to achieve the critical objective before us today: returning the hostages to their homeland and their families. The fighting comes at a heavy cost. We have lost some of our finest sons and daughters, who gave their lives for the security of the State of Israel and its citizens. We remember them at all times, their righteousness, and we accompany the bereaved families."