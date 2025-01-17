Government approves hostage deal with Hamas after seven-hour debate

After more than seven hours of deliberations, the Israeli government officially approved a hostage deal with Hamas early Saturday with 24 ministers voting in favor and eight against. This marks the final endorsement of the agreement, which is expected to begin implementation on Sunday.

The ministers who opposed the deal include those from the Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionist parties, as well as Amichai Chikli and David Amsalem of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling Likud Party.

3 View gallery Hostage posters ( Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen )

At the meeting, Netanyahu told ministers that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to restore military supplies halted under the Biden administration if the cease-fore with Hamas collapses and Israel resumes combat operations in the Gaza Strip.

"This is significant because if we don't reach the next stage of the deal, we will have the tools to return to fighting," Netanyahu told ministers during a government meeting to approve a proposed hostage deal with the Palestinian terrorist group. "Trump is giving full backing for Israel to resume the war if the agreement is breached.”

The meeting, which began late after six hours of deliberations in the Security Cabinet , aims to finalize a deal to release 33 hostages held by Hamas. The first phase of the agreement is set to begin Sunday, with Israel releasing 95 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for three hostages.

Netanyahu also addressed the timing of the deal, saying, "For months, we couldn't make progress—not because a deal existed, but because Hamas resisted any agreement. The situation changed due to the bravery of our fighters and actions we’ve taken in the region, including significant blows to the Iranian axis. Hamas remains isolated, which led to their decision to fold and accept this deal."

For the 33 hostages expected to be released from Hamas captivity in the first phase of the deal, Israel will release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including hundreds serving life sentences.

3 View gallery Security Cabinet meeting to discuss approval of hostage deal ( Photo: GPO )

The initial phase will span 42 days. Under the agreement, three hostages will be freed on the first day, four more on the seventh day and three additional hostages will be released each week. In the final week, the remaining 12 hostages will be freed, along with Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, two Israeli nationals who have been held in Gaza since 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Earlier on Friday, the Security Cabinet recommended that the government approve the deal despite opposition from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, with the latter vowing to exit the coalition if ministers greenlight the deal. Other ministers opposed but were not eligible to vote.

Prime Minister Netanyahu sought to reassure skeptics, particularly Smotrich, saying that U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Trump had provided guarantees that if negotiations for the next phase of the agreement fail and Hamas refuses to accept Israel’s security demands, Israel can resume full-scale military operations with U.S. backing.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi emphasized that troop deployment in the Philadelphi Corridor would increase during the first phase of the deal, ensuring stronger control. According to him, the agreement is based on the force deployment map for the corridor that was approved by the Security Cabinet last August. Under this map, the IDF will be able to maintain a larger presence in the corridor than it had before the deal's implementation.

Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar warned ministers of an anticipated increase in terror activity in the West Bank, calling for proactive measures to counter it.

3 View gallery Hostage Square in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Jack GUEZ / AFP )

Halevi echoed the warning, saying the military is prepared to respond with full force if needed. He also cautioned that Hamas may use the cease-fire to rebuild its terror infrastructure.

Despite the risks, all senior security officials, including Bar, Halevi, Mossad Director David Barnea and National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi, urged ministers to back the hostage deal.

During the meeting, Barnea noted that Israel retains leverage over Hamas to ensure compliance with the deal. Senior security officials assessed that Hamas has an interest in respecting the agreement and extending the cease-fire as long as possible.

The Security Cabinet decision also drew attention to logistical issues, as debates over holding a government session on Friday, before the start of Shabbat, caused delays. Some ministers were prepared to leave written votes to meet religious considerations, while judicial sources clarified that the High Court would not delay the deal, even holding emergency hearings on Saturday if needed.