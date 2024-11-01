Government approves Israel's 2025 state budget

"The current budget is a stabilizing one designed to serve the needs of the war and the major challenges facing the Israeli economy,” he added. “It’s a war-supportive budget that also promotes growth: we’re offering reservists an additional care package worth 9 billion shekels ($2.4 billion) and a comprehensive recovery and development plan for the north amounting to approximately 15 billion shekels ($4 billion)."

concluded the cabinet meeting, saying, "I want to thank the finance minister, ministers and the office staff who worked very hard for this. We gathered to vote for an important, difficult budget but one that's essential in a wartime year."

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid sharply criticized the budget, saying, "The Netanyahu government just passed a reckless budget. It’ll increase every Israeli family’s expense by 20,000 shekels ($5,300) a year, while simultaneously distributing billions to 10 unnecessary government ministries. They’ve lost all shame," he wrote.

