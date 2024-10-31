Netanyahu says Israel's objective remains preventing a nuclear Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has not altered its intention to stop Iran's efforts to obtain nuclear weapons. speaking at a graduation ceremony for IDF officer cadets, he said Israel's ultimate objective was and remains to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear capabilities. "The bravado of the Iranian regime cannot mask the simple fact that Israel today has a greater freedom to operate in Iran that ever before.

After the IDF strike on Iranian military targets including air defenses on Saturday, and after the regime in Tehran first played down the severity of the damage caused in the attack, threats of retaliation have been increasing.

3 View gallery בנימין נתניהו ( צילום: דובר צה"ל )





3 View gallery Prime Mnister Benjamin Netanyahu greets IDF officer cadets during their graduation ceremony ( Photo: Herzl Yossef )

CNN quoted a "senior source" familiar with the Iranian discussions who said there will be a “definitive and painful” response to Israel’s recent attack on its territory, likely before the U.S. presidential election on November 5.

CNN did not specify where the source came from, but it is implied from his words that he is Iranian. "The response of the Islamic Republic to the aggression of the Zionist regime will be definitive and painful," said the source.

The White House once again called upon Iran not to attack Israel. White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre was asked at a press briefing about a report about a possible attack and replied: Iran should not respond to Israel's retaliation. They should not. ... If they do, we will support Israel in defending itself, but they should not," she said at a news briefing.

3 View gallery Satellite images show damage to the Shahrud Space Center which is used for launches by the Revolutionary Guards ( Photo: Planet Labs via AP )

Fires in an Iranian missile base after an Israeli strike





In his speech, Netanyahu said there was no set date to end the war, only set objectives. he said until Hamas is removed from its rule over Gaza and cannot pose a threat to Israel, the war will continue. He said the objectives are victory and the return of the hostages.

He said that the agreement under consideration to end the war in Lebanon must include the IDF's freedom to enforce measures vital for security and prevent Hezbollah from re-arming. "Let me be clear, the documents, papers, proposals 1559, 1701, all those are not the issue. The issue is our ability and mostly our determination to enforce security," he said.