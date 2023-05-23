Alan Dershowitz to represent Dee family against CNN

U.S. lawyer and professor Alan Dershowitz told i24NEWS on Tuesday that he was taking on the Dee family case and vowed to make CNN News pay, as Rabbi Leo Dee pursues a legal case against the news agency and its host Christiane Amanpour for her phrasing about the terror attack that took the lives of his wife and two daughters.

2 View gallery Alan Dershowitz ( Photo: AP )

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

Read other stories:

"This is part of a pattern that CNN and Amanpour have engaged in over a decade or more," Dershowitz said, noting that he was taking on the case pro bono.

"Amanpour constantly creates a moral equivalence between terrorists, who murder people in cold blood, and innocent victims. This was not a slip of the tongue, not an honest mistake," he continued.

Prof. Alan Dershowitz to i24NEWS: I am taking on @CNN and @amanpour despite apology to Rabbi Leo Dee



'This is part of a pattern that CNN and Amanpour have engaged in for over a decade....let's wait to hear what Amanpour says under my cross examination '



Catch the full… pic.twitter.com/EEZgIAe5Ja — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) May 23, 2023

Dershowitz referred to findings by the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America NGO, which he said "documented a long pattern by CNN and Amanpour of constantly citing against Israel and trying to create a moral equivalence between innocent victims of terrorism."

2 View gallery Lucy Dee and her daughters Rina and Mayawho were murdered in a terror attack last month ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

"They are not mistakes, they are part of a deliberate pattern. There's no moral equivalence between people who shoot families in cold blood and people who suffer as a result of terrorism. So let's wait to see what Amanpour says, not in a scripted apology, but under my cross-examination."