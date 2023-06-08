Israeli lawmaker bringing world's smallest Koran to Morocco

Israel is gifting an exciting object that will not soon be forgotten in Morocco and in the Muslim world in general: Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana is currently on his historic visit to Morocco at the official invitation of the Moroccan Parliament President Rachid Talbi El Alami and on Thursday he will present the smallest Koran in the world with its 320,000 letters – which was printed with Israeli nanotechnology to the size of 4.7 millimeters high and a thickness of 500 microns.

Ohana is the first speaker of the Knesset to ever be invited for an official visit to the parliament of a Muslim country. In preparation for this visit, the speaker of the Knesset chose the symbolic gift which he will present in a special ceremony to the president of the host Moroccan parliament - which was uniquely developed by scientists from the nanotechnology department at Tel Aviv University.

2 View gallery Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana is presenting the Moroccan Parliament Speaker Rachid Talbi El Alami with the smallest Quran in the world ( Photo: Tanaor jewelry )

To read the tiny letters you need an electron microscope that magnifies at least 3,000 times. The chip will containing the smallest nano version of the Koran – which is the holy book for the members of the Muslim religion and contains 114 surahs – will be presented displayed inside a fancy glass box,.

Ohana said that " I had the privilege of being a minister in the government that signed the peace agreements and now – a significant breakthrough at the parliamentary level. On this occasion, I will give my Moroccan counterpart the smallest Koran in the world with nanotechnology, something that expresses the connection between the old and the new, between history and progress, while respecting tradition and the past."

In the Koran chip, which was produced by the Israeli jewelry company Tanaor for the first time, over 320,000 letters are engraved. The comparison between a nano unit and a meter is like comparing the size of an olive to the size of the earth. At the end of the process, a plate made of silicone material containing thousands of units of the minimized text was obtained, and these are separated into individual chips using a diamond-cutting saw.

2 View gallery Amir Ohana holds the Koran that he will give to the president of the Moroccan parliament ( Photo: Jaouad ACIM ©️ ACIMCOM )

At the end of the festive ceremony, the speaker of the Knesset and his host are expected to sign an official memorandum of understanding whose purpose is to develop inter-parliamentary cooperation in order to strengthen relations between the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco. In addition, during his visit, Ohana is expected to meet with senior officials in the Moroccan government, as well as with the heads of the Jewish community in the kingdom.