IDF believes one fifth of hostages are killed, report

About 20% of the hostages held in Gaza by Hamas, are presumed dead, according to a report in the New York Times on Tuesday, quoting Israeli intelligence report. The families of the 32 who are believed to no longer be alive, were notified by the IDF.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

According to military sources, unconfirmed information indicates a further 20 may also have been killed. The Times based its report on an assessment viewed by its staff.

2 View gallery Families of hostages block Tel Aviv highway calling on immediate deal to free loved ones

In an answer to a request for comment, the IIDF said that most of the dead were killed on Oct. 7.

The report comes as families of hostages have increased their protests, demanding the leadership do more to free their loved ones. A protest is planned later on Tuesday outside the Defense Ministry and military HQ in Tel Aviv where the war cabinet convenes.

2 View gallery Protesters in Jerusalem call for the immediate release of captives held by Hamas in Gaza ( Photo: Abir Sultan / EPA )