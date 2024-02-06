IDF believes one fifth of hostages are killed, report

According to paper, 32 families informed by IDF that loved one is presumed killed while unconfirmed estimates indicate 20 more have also died

About 20% of the hostages held in Gaza by Hamas, are presumed dead, according to a report in the New York Times on Tuesday, quoting Israeli intelligence report. The families of the 32 who are believed to no longer be alive, were notified by the IDF.
According to military sources, unconfirmed information indicates a further 20 may also have been killed. The Times based its report on an assessment viewed by its staff.
2 View gallery
משפחות חטופים חוסמים את איילון דרום במחלף קיבוץ גלויותמשפחות חטופים חוסמים את איילון דרום במחלף קיבוץ גלויות
Families of hostages block Tel Aviv highway calling on immediate deal to free loved ones
In an answer to a request for comment, the IIDF said that most of the dead were killed on Oct. 7.
The report comes as families of hostages have increased their protests, demanding the leadership do more to free their loved ones. A protest is planned later on Tuesday outside the Defense Ministry and military HQ in Tel Aviv where the war cabinet convenes.
2 View gallery
״נגמר להן הזמן - עסקה על השולחן״ - הפגנת הנשים בירושלים למען החזרת החטופות והחטופים משבי חמאס״נגמר להן הזמן - עסקה על השולחן״ - הפגנת הנשים בירושלים למען החזרת החטופות והחטופים משבי חמאס
Protesters in Jerusalem call for the immediate release of captives held by Hamas in Gaza
(Photo: Abir Sultan / EPA)
A proposed hostage release deal was awaiting a response from Hamas although the terror group had not agreed to remove their demand that hostages would be freed only after Israel ceases its war in Gaza and withdraws its troops.
