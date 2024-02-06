IDF believes one fifth of hostages are killed, report

About 20% of the hostages held in Gaza by Hamas, are presumed dead, according to a report in the New York Times on Tuesday, quoting Israeli intelligence report. The families of the 32 who are believed to no longer be alive, were notified by the IDF.
More stories:
According to military sources, unconfirmed information indicates a further 20 may also have been killed. The Times based its report on an assessment viewed by its staff.
In an answer to a request for comment, the IIDF said that most of the dead were killed on Oct. 7.
The report comes as families of hostages have increased their protests, demanding the leadership do more to free their loved ones. A protest is planned later on Tuesday outside the Defense Ministry and military HQ in Tel Aviv where the war cabinet convenes.
A proposed hostage release deal was awaiting a response from Hamas although the terror group had not agreed to remove their demand that hostages would be freed only after Israel ceases its war in Gaza and withdraws its troops.