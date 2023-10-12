IDF concedes military had indications of pending attack

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari on Thursday morning conceded for the first time that there had been intelligence of a pending Hamas attack before the murderous invasion into bases and communities along the Gaza border but said the information was not concrete. "There were some indications, but nothing that could have warned of an attack at that scope, he said in an early morning briefing.
Public broadcaster Kan reported on Wednesday that the IDF observed extraordinary movement by terror squads but interpreted it to be a military exercise.
According to the military, the IDF conducted a wave of strikes targeting the Nukhba elite forces of Hamas, by striking operational command centers used by the invading force which infiltrated the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip last Saturday.
The Nukhba force was designated to carry out terrorist attacks such as ambushes, raids, assaults, infiltration through terror tunnels, as well as anti-tank missiles, rockets, and sniper fire. Its members were among the terrorists who breached the border with Israel and massacred civilians.
IDF strikes targeted Muhammad Abu Shamla, a senior Hamas naval operative in the Rafah Brigade. Abu Shamla's home was used to store naval weapons designated for terror against Israel, the military said.
There were no rocket attacks overnight while Israeli strikes on Gaza continued.