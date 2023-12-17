Watch: Sinwar's brother driving through Hamas mega tunnel near Israel border

The IDF released Sunday footage of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's brother, Muhammed, driving through a massive underground tunnel near the Israel border.
According to the IDF, Muhammed oversaw the construction project of the titanic tunnel that was discovered by the IDF.
The IDF believes the footage, showing Muhammed Sinwar driving his jeep inside the tunnel, is from recent years. In the video, Sinwar appears to be inspecting the tunnel and its branches. This was part of a briefing he had with special engineering and excavation units, which were specifically deployed from Khan Younis for this major project.
According to the military, this documentation is just one of many intelligence materials collected inside the tunnel—the largest ever located by the IDF—that was discovered several hundred yards from the Gaza border, near the Erez crossing.
Muhammed was trusted with the secrecy of the project for years. In the past, he was also behind the kidnapping of Gilad Shalit, leading to the release of his brother Yahya. Currently, he is considered one of the most wanted terrorists in the Gaza Strip, alongside his brother.
The extensive underground facility, exposed in the last two weeks, begins beneath the Jabaliya refugee camp and extends for about 2.5 miles near the border with Israel in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. It is the largest subterranean terror complex discovered to date since Hamas began digging terror tunnels 20 years ago.