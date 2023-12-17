IDF announces 2 more soldiers killed in Gaza, 4 seriously injured

The IDF spokesman announced early Sunday morning that two soldiers were killed on Saturday in Gaza. Master Sgt. (res.) Joseph Avner Doran, 26, from Jerusalem, was killed in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip. Sgt. Maj. (res.) Shalev Zaltsman, 24, from Ramat Yishai, fell Saturday in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

In addition, four soldiers were seriously injured in fighting in the Gaza Strip Saturday. In the battle in the northern Gaza Strip, a reserve fighter was seriously injured, and in the battle in the southern Gaza Strip, an officer and three reserve fighters were seriously injured.

5 View gallery Master Sgt. (res.) Joseph Avner Doran and Sgt. Maj. (res.) Shalev Zaltsman ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Hezbollah's TV channel Al-Manar reported Sunday morning that Israel is attacking the towns of Taybeh and Lida in southern Lebanon.

IDF Spokesman in Arabic Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee addressed the residents of the Gaza Strip, especially in the Khan Younis area, and called on them to evacuate the fighting areas as soon as possible. According to him, the IDF is working strongly against Hamas and the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, the fighting and the military progress in the Khan Younis area does not allow movement on the Salah al-Din axis in some sections, where battles are taking place. The IDF will "allow movement through a western axis."

The IDF spokesman also added that from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. there will be a "tactical pause" in the al-Adri district in Rafah, for humanitarian operations.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem on Saturday night accused an IDF sniper of shooting dead a mother and her daughter in a church in Gaza. The Catholic Patriarch in Jerusalem is responsible on behalf of the Pope for the Catholic churches in Israel, the Palestinian territories, Jordan and Cyprus.

5 View gallery Holy Family Church complex in Gaza in a photo from 2020 ( Photo: AHMUD HAMS / AFP )

In a published message, the Catholic Patriarch in Jerusalem, which is responsible on behalf of the Pope for the Catholic churches in Israel, the Palestinian territories, Jordan and Cyprus, claimed that the two women were shot when they went to the monastery in the Holy Family Church complex in Gaza, and that "one of them was killed while trying to carry the other to safety."

Another seven were injured in the incident according to the announcement, which said that most of the Christian families in Gaza had already evacuated to that church compound at the beginning of the war. "No warning was given, there was no announcement. "They were shot in cold blood inside the compound, where there are no soldiers," the church said.

5 View gallery IDF troops operate inside the Gaza Strip ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The World Health Organization (WHO) said late Saturday that it participated in a joint United Nations mission to deliver health supplies and assess the situation at the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza. The team delivered medicines and surgical supplies, orthopedic surgery equipment, and anesthesia materials and drugs to the hospital which was "currently minimally functional," the WHO said.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock published a joint article in Britain's Sunday Times, in which they responded to the criticism that European and international sources are hurling at them due to the refusal by London and Berlin refusal to support calls for an immediate cease-fire.

5 View gallery British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock ( Photos: Reuters, Getty Images )

"Our goal cannot simply be to end the fighting today. The cease-fire should be kept for days, years, generations. Therefore, we support a cease-fire, but only if it is stable," they wrote.

Hamas issued a statement reiterating that it opposes opening negotiations on releasing Israeli hostages it holds in Gaza. The statement said that "Hamas confirms its position that there will be no negotiation regarding any prisoner exchange deal unless there is a complete halt to aggression against the Gaza Strip and adherence to the conditions of the resistance." Hamas passed the position on to all the mediators.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening said that Israel will maintain its policy of exerting maximum military pressure on Hamas in order to secure the return of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and achieve a decisive victory over the terrorist group.

"Military pressure is necessary both for the return of the hostages and for achieving victory. Only military pressure will lead to the release of all our captives. Without it, we have nothing," he said during a joint televised press conference alongside Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz.

5 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz ( Photo: Noam Revkin-Fenton )

Netanyahu also addressed the fatal shooting of three Israeli hostages who were mistaken for terrorists on Friday by Israeli forces engaged in intensive combat in the Hamas stronghold of Shijaiyah.

Speaking after him, Defense Minister Gallant said that the accidental killing of the hostages was "one of the most tragic and difficult events" he remembers, adding that after the IDF completed a preliminary investigation, its findings were passed to commanders to study, convey to soldiers and implement promptly.