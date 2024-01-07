Hezbollah claims rockets his critical air-defense base in strike

In video posted by terror group, two of three antenna domes seen damaged after Hezbollah launches over 60 projectiles at Galilee in what is claimed to be beginning of response to assassination of senior Hamas member in Beirut

Hezbollah clip alleging damage to air-defense base


The Hezbollah terror group said late on Saturday that it had hit the main intelligence air-base in northern Israel, during its rocket strike which over 60 projectiles in were fired at the Galilee.
A video posted by the Islamist group proports to show two of the three domes of the air-defense monitoring station, "responsible for creating the comprehensive picture of all aircraft in the regional airspace," having been directly hit.

3 View gallery
חיזבאללה טוען כי ישנן פגיעות בכיפותחיזבאללה טוען כי ישנן פגיעות בכיפות
Hezbollah images claiming Meron air-defense base hit
The air-defense system is responsible for monitoring all aerial traffic in Israeli airspace. It must detect attempted infiltration, direct intercepting defensive system and aircrafts toward the hostile invaders.
In the clip, Hezbollah claims that the Meron base, is 8 kilometers (nearly 5 miles) from the Lebanon border. "It is situated at an elevation of 1,200 meters (1,300 feet) above sea level and spans 160,000 square meters (1722225.67 square feet)."
3 View gallery
Hezbollah image showing Meron air force base hit Hezbollah image showing Meron air force base hit
Hezbollah image showing Meron air force base hit
(Photo: Screenshot )
According to the Iran-backed terrorists this is the base responsible for aerial "command and control over Syria, Lebanon, Turkey and the northern part of the Eastern Mediterranean." It is also where disruption of electronic signals takes place and is where "many soldiers and officers are based. Hezbollah also claimed the base contains short and lon- range radar systems and contains a room for command and control of surveillance UAVs with digital communication systems.
3 View gallery
תיעוד: מטוסי הקרב של חיל האוויר תוקפים מתחמים צבאיים ותשתיות טרור של חיזבאללה בלבנוןתיעוד: מטוסי הקרב של חיל האוויר תוקפים מתחמים צבאיים ותשתיות טרור של חיזבאללה בלבנון
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets on Saturday
(Photo: IDF)
“We launched 62 missiles, this is the first response to the crime of assassinating the great leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut,” the terror organization said in a statement on Saturday.
""