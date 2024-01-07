Hezbollah claims rockets his critical air-defense base in strike

The Hezbollah terror group said late on Saturday that it had hit the main intelligence air-base in northern Israel, during its rocket strike which over 60 projectiles in were fired at the Galilee.

A video posted by the Islamist group proports to show two of the three domes of the air-defense monitoring station, "responsible for creating the comprehensive picture of all aircraft in the regional airspace," having been directly hit.

In the clip, Hezbollah claims that the Meron base, is 8 kilometers (nearly 5 miles) from the Lebanon border. "It is situated at an elevation of 1,200 meters (1,300 feet) above sea level and spans 160,000 square meters (1722225.67 square feet)."

