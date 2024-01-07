Hezbollah claims rockets his critical air-defense base in strike

The Hezbollah terror group said late on Saturday that it had hit the main intelligence air-base in northern Israel, during its rocket strike which over 60 projectiles in were fired at the Galilee.
Read more:
A video posted by the Islamist group proports to show two of the three domes of the air-defense monitoring station, "responsible for creating the comprehensive picture of all aircraft in the regional airspace," having been directly hit.
The air-defense system is responsible for monitoring all aerial traffic in Israeli airspace. It must detect attempted infiltration, direct intercepting defensive system and aircrafts toward the hostile invaders.
In the clip, Hezbollah claims that the Meron base, is 8 kilometers (nearly 5 miles) from the Lebanon border. "It is situated at an elevation of 1,200 meters (1,300 feet) above sea level and spans 160,000 square meters (1722225.67 square feet)."
According to the Iran-backed terrorists this is the base responsible for aerial "command and control over Syria, Lebanon, Turkey and the northern part of the Eastern Mediterranean." It is also where disruption of electronic signals takes place and is where "many soldiers and officers are based. Hezbollah also claimed the base contains short and lon- range radar systems and contains a room for command and control of surveillance UAVs with digital communication systems.
“We launched 62 missiles, this is the first response to the crime of assassinating the great leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut,” the terror organization said in a statement on Saturday.