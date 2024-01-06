IDF releases new image of Mohammed Deif, previously thought to be disabled

The IDF revealed on Saturday new images of the elusive commander of Hamas' military wing Mohammed Deif.

The image shows Deif with a watch on his left wrist, holding money in one hand, and a drinking cup in the other, contrasting prior speculations of his deteriorating condition before the war. Alongside him in the photo is Mohammed Hadidi, an aide to Deif and a senior Hamas figure.

This is the second image of Deif released by the IDF, following the first image, which was also exposed in the Gaza Strip ground operation, showing only his head. In that image, his right eye was closed, likely indicating an injury from one of the seven assassination attempts that he survived.

The previous photo of Deif was taken in 2018 during a social event, apparently showing him with a missing eye due to one of the unsuccessful assassination attempts. The new image may have been taken on the same day, as Deif is wearing the same clothes.

Despite being known in Israeli intelligence circles for sustaining bodily harm, Deif has always been considered the supreme commander of Hamas, planning warfare even from his concealed location. He is often described as a kind of elusive figure, as very little information is known about him.

Throughout the years, Deif has conducted himself both in regular periods and when maneuvering above and below ground, using elevators and specially adapted staircases, sometimes employing a wheelchair. The recent exposure provides evidence that he is capable of using both of his hands.