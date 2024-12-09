Europe scrambles to freeze Syrian asylum applications following Assad's fall

Millions of Syrians were displaced during the civil war that erupted in 2011. Now, following the resounding defeat of Bashar al-Assad and the collapse of his regime, countries that took in Syrian refugees are questioning how many will voluntarily return home and whether it is still justified to approve asylum requests for those whose cases remain unresolved.

Several European countries announced on Monday evening that they are halting the processing of asylum applications for Syrians within their borders, awaiting greater clarity on Syria's situation under rebel control .

In 2015, during Europe’s migration crisis, over one million Syrians arrived on the continent. Most sought refuge in Germany, where nearly one million Syrians still reside almost a decade later. In light of recent developments in Syria and the end of the war, Germany announced that its Federal Office for Migration and Refugees is suspending the review of asylum applications until further notice. According to the German news agency DPA, this decision will affect approximately 47,000 pending asylum requests from Syrians.

'I want to return to my country and help rebuild it'

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the review of asylum requests from Syrians currently residing in Germany will depend on developments in Syria. "At this stage, it is impossible to determine a concrete possibility for returning to the country. In such a volatile situation, it would be unprofessional to speculate," she said.

"The fall of Assad’s brutal dictatorship is a great relief for many who endured torture, murde and terror," Faeser added. "For many refugees who found safety in Germany, there is finally hope to return to their homeland and rebuild their country."

Thousands of Syrians celebrated Assad’s fall in Berlin on Sunday. "Like many Syrians, I want to return to my country and help rebuild it," said Bassam, a social worker who arrived in Germany in early 2016. Sabrine, a 36-year-old architect, shared her intention to assist her homeland from Germany: "What Syria needs most is money and expertise. We can gather all of that from here for now."

The migration crisis has deeply divided European Union member states in recent years and fueled the rise of far-right movements across the continent. In Germany, for instance, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has gained significant popularity with its anti-immigration stance and criticism of government policies. Now, following the end of Syria’s war, the party has warned of another wave of Syrian refugees attempting to enter Germany. "The borders are closed; we are not prepared to accept more," party leader Alice Weidel declared.

Many Syrians who reached Europe also settled in neighboring Austria, where close to 100,000 Syrians currently live. Like Germany, Austria’s government announced it is freezing the processing of Syrian asylum requests. Since the start of the year, 12,871 asylum applications have been submitted.

Austria’s Interior Ministry stated that Chancellor Karl Nehammer instructed Interior Minister Gerhard Karner to suspend asylum processing and review all previously approved applications. According to the chancellor, Syria’s security situation must be evaluated to determine whether deportations are feasible. Karner added that he has directed officials "to prepare a plan for organized returns and deportations to Syria."

Sweden joins the freeze, as far-right calls for a review of residency permits

After Germany, Sweden has accepted the second-largest number of Syrian refugees in Europe. In 2015 alone, more than 50,000 Syrian asylum seekers arrived, and today nearly 200,000 Syrians live in the country. By evening, Swedish authorities announced they would suspend the review of asylum applications and deportations to Syria.

"Given the current situation, it is difficult to assess the grounds for protection at this time," said Carl Bexelius of the Swedish Migration Agency.

In recent years, Sweden has tightened its immigration policies. The far-right Sweden Democrats party called today for a reassessment of residency permits granted to Syrian refugees in recent years. In Stockholm, as in other European cities, Syrian refugees gathered on Sunday to celebrate the end of Assad’s rule.

"Destructive Islamist forces are behind the regime change in Syria," claimed party leader Jimmie Åkesson. "I see groups here in Sweden celebrating these developments. They should see this as an opportunity to return home. New circumstances require new evaluations. That’s why it’s important to reassess the residency permits of those who left Syria for Sweden."

Denmark, the UK, and Greece pause applications; France to decide soon

A senior Greek government official told Reuters today that the country will stop processing asylum applications for approximately 9,000 Syrians. Bloomberg reported this evening that the UK (no longer an EU member) has joined the list of European nations halting decisions on Syrian asylum requests.

Denmark and Norway have also decided to freeze the processing of Syrian asylum applications. Denmark’s refugee agency explained that the decision was made "due to the uncertainty in Syria following Assad’s regime collapse." Currently, the agency is handling 69 applications.

In the summer of 2020, Denmark became the first EU country to reassess residency permits for Syrian refugees, stating the situation in Syria had changed and no longer justified granting or extending residency permits. However, Denmark has yet to execute any deportations.

Norway’s announcement emphasized that the situation in Syria remains "unclear and unresolved." Since the start of the year, 1,933 Syrians have applied for asylum in Norway.

In France, the government announced this evening that it also plans to suspend the processing of asylum requests soon. The French Interior Ministry said a decision on the matter would be made within hours.

At Turkey’s border: 'Everyone will return, no one will stay'

Turkey has hosted the largest number of Syrian refugees worldwide, with over three million Syrians currently residing in the country. In Istanbul and other cities, the Syrian community celebrated Assad’s downfall, with the opposition flag raised at the Syrian Consulate building in Istanbul on Sunday.

Hosting such a large refugee population has strained Turkey in recent years, creating economic challenges and sparking tensions between Ankara and the European Union. Now, Turkey hopes most Syrians will voluntarily return home without government intervention. "We will continue our efforts to ensure Syrians return to their homeland safely and willingly," said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Hundreds of Syrian refugees gathered today at two border crossings in southern Turkey, awaiting the moment they could cross back into Syria. "Assad shot at us, murdered us. Now I’m going back to Syria," said Mohammad, 28, who fled Damascus in 2016 and has been living in Istanbul ever since. "Thank God, the war is over."

Ali, 18, fled Damascus six years ago. He lived and worked in Gaziantep, sending money to his family in Syria. He, too, arrived at the Turkey-Syria border, ready to return home. "We are so happy. Everyone will return; no one will stay here," he said.

Zakaria, 31, who arrived in Turkey in 2019, is also waiting at the border with his wife and two children to return to Aleppo. He hopes to rebuild his home, destroyed during the war. "We came here because of the war. Now it’s over, and we’re going back."