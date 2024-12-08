Jihadist leader proclaims victory in Damascus: 'We have defeated the criminal, the future is ours'

The fall of Bashar Assad’s regime marked another historic milestone Sunday as Abu Mohammed al-Golani , leader of the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), arrived in Damascus and kissed the ground. His group spearheaded the stunning campaign that toppled Assad, ending a 13-year civil war.

Shortly before his arrival, al-Golani delivered his first televised address on Syrian state TV, now controlled by the rebels. Once Assad’s propaganda machine, the channel broadcast al-Golani’s declaration: “There is no turning back—we are determined to continue the path we started in 2011. The future is ours.”

Rebels also aired their first news bulletin on state television, proclaiming victory: “To those who once thought we were broken, we announce from Syria’s news channel the victory of the great Syrian revolution after 13 years of patience and sacrifice. We have defeated Assad, the criminal.”

A curfew imposed by the rebels took effect Sunday afternoon, restricting movement in Damascus from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. Streets began to empty as the deadline approached, though sporadic gunfire could still be heard. Concerns of security chaos loom large.

Earlier in the day, anti-Assad forces stormed the homes and palaces of regime officials, including the Iranian embassy in Damascus, looting and causing significant damage. Islamist fighters also broke into the residence of Italy’s ambassador, fired shots at the walls and searched for Assad loyalists before leaving with three stolen cars. Embassy staff were unharmed.

With Assad ousted, Syria’s future remains uncertain. The opposition is fragmented, comprising a wide array of factions with conflicting interests and ideologies. Fears are mounting that the country could descend into further violence.

Hadi al-Bahra, leader of the Syrian opposition-in-exile in Qatar and head of the Syrian National Coalition, called for an 18-month transitional period to establish stability. “We must create a safe, neutral and calm atmosphere to allow free elections,” he said.

Al-Bahra proposed drafting a constitution within six months, followed by a referendum to determine the governance structure—whether parliamentary, presidential or mixed. “Based on that framework, we will hold elections, and the people will choose their leaders,” he said.

Russia claims Assad resigned and 'left Instructions'

Russia announced that Assad had resigned and left the country, framing his departure as a responsible decision to transfer power peacefully. According to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement, Assad’s resignation came after negotiations with various factions in the Syrian conflict.

“Assad decided to step down, leave Syria, and provide guidance for a peaceful transition of power. Russia did not participate in these negotiations,” the ministry said. Moscow added that all Russian military bases in Syria are on high alert and urged all parties to refrain from violence and pursue peaceful resolutions.

This development marks a significant blow to both Russia and Iran, Assad’s chief allies. Russia, which has portrayed itself as a steadfast protector of its allies over the past decade, is now facing questions about its reliability, particularly as its focus remains on the war in Ukraine.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump remarked Sunday morning that “Assad is gone. He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer.” Ukraine’s foreign ministry also took a celebratory tone, saying, “Dictators who bet on Putin will fall.”

Iran suffers strategic loss

The fall of Assad’s regime is being viewed as a major defeat for Iran, which relied on Syria as a primary smuggling corridor for weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon and as a staging ground for its militias near Israel’s border.

A senior advisor to the president of the UAE said that Iran’s “deterrence concept has been shattered by events in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria,” though he emphasized that Iran remains an important regional actor with whom dialogue is necessary.

Earlier in the day, pro-Iranian militias reportedly withdrew from Syria to Iraq, and Lebanese sources told Reuters that Hezbollah forces had also exited Syria, marking the end of their decade-long presence in the country.

An official in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps told The New York Times that the fall of Assad’s rule was a “Berlin wall moment” for Tehran’s so-called "Axis of Resistance," which includes Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Houthis and other Iranian-backed terrorist groups in the region.

A U.S. official similarly told CNN that the events in Syria signify the collapse of Iran’s strategy across the Middle East.

Tehran’s Foreign Ministry released its first official response midday, emphasizing respect for Syria’s sovereignty and unity. “Determining Syria’s future is a matter for the Syrian people alone,” the statement read. Iran called for an immediate end to armed conflict, the prevention of terrorist activities and the initiation of inclusive national dialogue.

Despite its loss, Iran vowed to maintain its long-standing ties with Syria, describing them as “based on wisdom and far-reaching vision.” The statement added that Iran would continue efforts to help stabilize Syria and would monitor developments closely.

Macron celebrates Assad’s fall: ‘At last, the barbaric regime is over’

The Assad regime’s downfall was completed early Sunday as rebels, led by HTS, seized full control of Homs, Syria’s third-largest city, before advancing to Damascus and capturing the capital.

Hours later, the rebels issued their first televised statement: “We have liberated Damascus, toppled the Assad regime and freed all those unjustly imprisoned.”

Rebels were filmed entering Assad’s palace in Damascus for the first time, removing portraits of Hezbollah’s slain leader Hassan Nasrallah and Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani from the Iranian embassy, and later ransacking and vandalizing the building.

In central Damascus, crowds tore down a statue of Hafez Assad, Bashar Assad’s father and former president. By midday, reports confirmed that the reception hall of the presidential palace had been set ablaze and destroyed.

The fall of Assad marks a stunning conclusion to 13 years of civil war, which until recently seemed to have solidified his grip on power. The uprising against Assad began in March 2011 during the Arab Spring, but by 2015, he had lost control of most of Syria. With support from Russia, Iran and Hezbollah, Assad regained territory and confined the rebels to the Idlib province in northwest Syria.

More than 500,000 people were killed in the conflict, and millions of Syrians were displaced as refugees within Syria or abroad.

Since 2020, Syria’s battle lines had remained largely stagnant, and Assad had regained legitimacy among many Arab and Islamic countries that previously shunned him. His survival was seen as a remarkable comeback.

However, in a dramatic and unforeseen turn of events, Syrian rebels launched an offensive from Idlib into neighboring Aleppo province just 10 days ago, mere hours after a cease-fire between Israel and a weakened Hezbollah took effect.

Within nine days, they captured Syria’s three largest cities— Aleppo , Hama and Homs —before advancing to Damascus and toppling the regime. This marked the end of 54 years of Assad family rule.

Leaders across Europe hailed Assad’s downfall while expressing concerns about Syria’s future. French President Emmanuel Macron declared, “At last, the barbaric regime is over. I salute the Syrian people for their courage and patience.”

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described Assad’s fall as “a long-awaited positive development,” while Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called it “a huge relief for millions in Syria,” but warned against the country falling into the hands of extremists, “regardless of their guise.”

In Washington, President Joe Biden was briefed by his national security team on what the White House called “extraordinary developments in Syria.”