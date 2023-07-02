Shocking video in Colombian jet collision during training





Two pilots from the Colombian Air Force (FAC) tragically lost their lives when two Embraer T-27 Tucano aircraft collided mid-flight during a training mission in central Colombia. The FAC launched an investigation into the devastating incident.

The collision between two Embraer T-27 Tucano aircraft occurred just a day after the Colombian Air Force (FAC) announced their participation in the upcoming Aeronautical Fair. The FAC had planned for the Tucanos to showcase aerobatic performances at the event.

The collision took place around 17:30 on Saturday, as confirmed by the FAC. the disturbing footage shared on Twitter shows the colliding aircraft engulfed in flames before plummeting to the ground.

"The Colombian Air Force regrets to report that today, at 5:28 p.m., two T-27 Tucano aircraft, carrying out a training mission, crashed at the Air Combat Command No. 2, located in Apiay, Meta. As a result of this unfortunate incident, Lieutenant Colonel Mario Andrés Espinosa González (RIP) died," an official statement read.