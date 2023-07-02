Shocking video in Colombian jet collision during training

At least two Colombian Air Force pilots die in a tragic mid-flight collision between two Tucano aircraft; an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us

Jets collide in Colombia
(Twitter)

Two pilots from the Colombian Air Force (FAC) tragically lost their lives when two Embraer T-27 Tucano aircraft collided mid-flight during a training mission in central Colombia. The FAC launched an investigation into the devastating incident.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tiktok >>
The collision between two Embraer T-27 Tucano aircraft occurred just a day after the Colombian Air Force (FAC) announced their participation in the upcoming Aeronautical Fair. The FAC had planned for the Tucanos to showcase aerobatic performances at the event.
1 View gallery
התנגשות בין מטוסי אימון ב קולומביההתנגשות בין מטוסי אימון ב קולומביה
Planes collide
The collision took place around 17:30 on Saturday, as confirmed by the FAC. the disturbing footage shared on Twitter shows the colliding aircraft engulfed in flames before plummeting to the ground.
"The Colombian Air Force regrets to report that today, at 5:28 p.m., two T-27 Tucano aircraft, carrying out a training mission, crashed at the Air Combat Command No. 2, located in Apiay, Meta. As a result of this unfortunate incident, Lieutenant Colonel Mario Andrés Espinosa González (RIP) died," an official statement read.
The Colombian Air Force has not disclosed any further information regarding the pilots involved in the collision, identifying one pilot but withholding details about the other but said they have dispatched a team of investigators to the crash site in order to collect additional information and ascertain what led to the collision.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""