After Assad, Syria (again) changes flag, this time it has 3 stars

The flag of the Syrian opposition, which in the days following the fall of Bashar Assad's regime has effectively become the new flag of Syria, is now being flown above a host of institutions in the capital, Damascus, and other cities. It has a long history, dating back at least to 1932, if not before.

The new-old Syrian flag, called the "Independence Flag," consists of three horizontal stripes in green, white and black, with three red stars embossed on the white stripe. During the rebels' surprise attack and until they took control of Damascus, it was difficult to find a video of the opposition members that did not feature this flag; They made sure to carry it everywhere they went and have their pictures taken with it, a symbol of their victory.

Throughout its existence, from the Great Arab Revolt of 1916 through the years of the French Mandate to the civil war that broke out in 2011, the Syrian flag has been replaced many times, and the three-star flag that has now returned to use is deeply rooted in this history. In fact, it was the first official flag of Syria.

In the distant past, the official flag of Syria was the flag of the Ottoman Empire, and it remained so until the last Ottoman soldier fled Damascus in 1918. In 1916, during the Great Arab Revolt against the Ottoman Empire, the rebels adopted a flag with three horizontal stripes in black, green and white, from top to bottom, and a red triangle on the left, with its base on the left and its tip pointing to the right. In 1918, after the Ottomans left, the flag was raised in Damascus.

In March 1920, the Syrian National Congress declared Syria's independence and crowned Prince Faisal bin Al-Hussein bin Ali as king. A white star was added to the flag in the middle of the red triangle, but this did not last long. The Allies refused to recognize Syria's independence and announced the imposition of a mandate over Syria and Lebanon, with Syria becoming a protectorate under the French Mandate. During the French Mandate, the French changed the Syrian flag twice. Both flags included a small French flag in the upper left.

The Syrians have rejected the flags of the French Mandate over the years. In 1925, the "Great Syrian Revolt" began in Syria and the Syrians sought a flag that would emphasize their sovereignty. The "Flag of Independence," the current flag of Syria, first appeared in 1928 in the draft constitution of the First Syrian Republic, when Syria was still under the rule of the Mandate. It was first flown in the city of Aleppo in 1932 and later in Damascus.

Each of the colors of the flag had a different meaning at that time: green represented the first caliphate after the death of the Prophet Muhammad; white represented the Umayyad dynasty; and black represented the Abbasid Caliphate. The three stars represented Aleppo, Damascus and Deir ez-Zor, strategic and important cities in Syria. In 1936, after the annexation of Latakia and the Druze Mountains (Jabal al-Druze, in the Sweida region) to Syria, the meaning of the three stars changed. The first star symbolized Aleppo, Damascus and Deir ez-Zor, the second the Druze Mountains, and the third Latakia. After Syria officially declared its independence from the French Mandate in 1946, the Mandate flag was lowered and the flag of the First Syrian Republic, the "flag of independence," was officially raised. It remained in force until 1958.

From 1958 to 1961, Syria was part of a state united with Egypt called the "United Arab Republic," and its flag was replaced with a flag with three stripes - red, white and black from top to bottom - with two green stars on the white stripe, one of which symbolized Syria and the other Egypt. Later, it was the flag of the Baath regime, after several changes. After the collapse of the "United Arab Republic," the "flag of independence" officially returned to Syria, but for only three years, from 1961 to 1963.

When the Baath Party came to power in Syria, it re-adopted the flag of the "United Arab Republic," and it was its official flag from 1963 to 1972, but with a small addition: When the Baath Party came to power in Iraq, there was an attempt by the Baath governments there and in Syria to unite with Egypt, and a third green star was added to the previous unity flag, so that the three stars represented the three countries. However, the Baath government in Iraq fell, and with it the plans for unification also collapsed.

In the ensuing years, Syria's flags continued to change. In 1971, during the reign of Hafez Assad, Syria joined the "Union of Arab Republics" with Egypt and Libya, and a new flag was adopted: The three stars from the last flag were replaced by an image of a hawk with the inscription "Union of Arab Republics" underneath. The union fell apart, and in 1980, Hafez Assad changed the flag again. He returned the flag that had been used in 1958-1961, during the "United Arab Republic" of Syria and Egypt, with the original two stars. This flag remained the official flag of Syria until just a week ago.

The "flag of independence" with the three green stars was used again in 2011 when the civil war broke out, and it was the rebels who brought it back into fashion. It became the official opposition flag, and last week it became the new flag of all of Syria. Yesterday, Syrians were already seen flying it on poles in schools and sticking it to planes at the airport.