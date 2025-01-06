Two weeks before inauguration, Trump warns of ‘hell’ over hostages, takes jab at Biden

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his warning Monday that if hostages held in Gaza are not released by his inauguration on January 20, there will be " all hell to pay ."

Speaking on conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt's show, Trump criticized outgoing President Joe Biden, saying he would not rely on words like “DON'T” but instead on decisive action, referencing Biden’s warning to Hezbollah and Iran after the October 7 massacre, where he used the word “DON’T” to caution against their involvement in the war.

Donald Trump on the Hugh Hewitt Show ( Video: The Hugh Hewitt Show )

When asked to elaborate on his warning, Trump said, “Exactly what it says. If those hostages aren’t released by the time I get to office, there will be hell to pay. I don’t think I have to go into it anymore. It won’t be the word 'don’t'... There will be hell to pay. Those hostages have to get out. They have to get out now.

Trump emphasized his strong alliance with Israel, saying, "I’m the best friend that Israel ever had. You look at what happened with all of the things that I’ve gotten, including Jerusalem being the capital, the embassy getting built. I got it built. And of course, the Abraham Accords. Every major event that’s happened to Israel over the last fairly short period of time has been given through me. So I’m with Israel. I think that’s pretty obvious to everybody."

1 View gallery US President-elect Donald Trump ( Photo: AP Photo/Evan Vucci )

Last month, Trump claimed he was working behind the scenes to assist Israel and secure the hostages’ release. “We’ve been working hard to help Israel and the Middle East,” he said in a press conference, adding that he had spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the situation. “We had a very good conversation about what’s to come. I’ll be ready on January 20, and if the hostages aren’t home by then, hell’s gates will open, and it will be very strong.”

Analysts suggest Trump’s ambiguous phrasing may hint at a reluctance to fully restart a large-scale conflict if a cease-fire takes hold before his inauguration. Hamas could interpret this dynamic as favorable, believing that a Trump administration may accept a non-active war state in Gaza rather than escalate the situation.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces are reportedly preparing for intensified operations across Gaza if a deal for the hostages is not reached.