Attack in Jerusalem: Terrorist stabs police officer, is killed





From the scene of the attack at the light rail station in the tribes of Israel, Jerusalem









As the war on Hamas in Gaza continues to intensify, a suspected terror attack occurred near the Shivtei Israel light rail station in Jerusalem. A terrorist stabbed a police officer on Monday morning near a gas station on Sderot Bar-Lev (Route 1). Security forces chased the assailant and shot him dead near the area of the Jerusalem district court. A video shows the chase after the terrorist, and the shooting that killed him.

The policeman, 40, was seriously injured in the attack; he was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. Police and Border Guard forces under the command of the Jerusalem district commander arrived at the scene of the incident.

3 View gallery Scene of the stabbing attack that seriously injured a police officer in Jerusalem ( Photo: United Hatzalah )

Following the attack, the light rail traffic between several stations was stopped for a short time.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces and Special Forces were operating in the West Bank on Sunday night. In an extensive operation to thwart terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin refugee camp, 51 wanted persons were arrested, of which 38 were Hamas operatives.

The soldiers from several units uncovered explosive charges planted under the roads in order to harm the troops. The forces destroyed a vehicle in which ammunition and military equipment were found, and arrested a suspect whose vehicle was found loaded with weapon parts.

3 View gallery Scene of the stabbing attack in Jerusalem ( Photo: Shalom Shalom )

During the operation, the forces fired at armed terrorists who posed a threat to the forces. In addition, UAVs attacked armed terrorists. Among the terrorists who were eliminated was also Wiam Hanon, a prominent terrorist in the Jenin Battalion.

In a parallel brigade operation, 12 Hamas operatives were arrested in various West Bank villages, including several senior officials. In addition, in an operation to locate weapons in the Jabal Johar neighborhood in the city of Hebron, an M-16, weapon parts, military equipment and terrorist funds were found.

3 View gallery Damage caused in Jenin after IDF raid ( Photo: Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP )