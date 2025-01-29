Netanyahu heads to US on Sunday – when will he meet Trump?

A day after receiving an official invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump , Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's office released on Wednesday his itinerary for his upcoming trip to Washington .

Netanyahu, the first foreign leader to visit the White House during Trump’s second term, is set to depart for Washington early Sunday morning. Two days later, he will meet with the president in the Oval Office and is scheduled to return to Israel on Thursday.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Donlad Trump

In a statement sent to reporters, officials emphasized that the schedule is still subject to change, noting, “A final itinerary has not yet been confirmed. An updated schedule will be provided on Sunday before departure.”

Netanyahu’s visit comes exactly two weeks after Trump’s second inauguration. According to the preliminary schedule, Netanyahu is not expected to testify next week in his ongoing trial in Israel and has sought court approval to postpone the hearings.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that Trump is expected to host Netanyahu for a formal White House dinner. Sources close to the prime minister said his wife, Sara Netanyahu, will accompany him and return to Israel with him on the state aircraft Wing of Zion. In the official invitation, Trump wrote, “I look forward to discussing ways to achieve peace for Israel and its neighbors, as well as our joint efforts to confront shared adversaries.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Israel on Wednesday. As part of his visit, he toured the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza and held preparatory talks ahead of the second phase of a planned agreement set to take effect 42 days after its initial implementation.

Israeli officials have voiced concerns over Qatar’s potential influence on Witkoff due to his extensive past business ties with the Gulf nation. In 2023, Qatar purchased the iconic Park Lane Hotel in New York for $623 million from a real estate group led by Witkoff, which had owned the property for a decade. The deal was seen as a financial lifeline for the developer, who was facing challenges in maintaining ownership of the hotel.

The invetation sent to Netanyahu

Senior Israeli officials, speaking privately, have expressed fears that Witkoff’s close relationship with Qatari officials could allow them to sway his positions. At the same time, they acknowledge his deep personal connection to Israel and strong understanding of its security needs. There are also growing concerns in Jerusalem over Qatar’s potential influence on Trump and his inner circle.

Qatar’s role is expected to be critical as negotiations resume for the second phase of the hostage deal, set to begin on day 16 of the ceasefire agreement next week. Israeli leaders are preparing for the talks, though several cabinet ministers remain skeptical about their success. Some are convinced that negotiations will ultimately collapse, leading Israel to resume military operations. They cite Hamas' likely refusal to accept Jerusalem’s key demands, which include the demilitarization of Gaza, the expulsion of the terror group’s leadership and Hamas’ exclusion from post-war governance in the enclave.