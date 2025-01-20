Trump takes a jab at Biden as he claims credit for hostage deal

In a speech he gave in Washington, on the eve of his inauguration Trump wondered if the Biden team had anything to do with the successful outcome. "It just happened to be one day before we took office," he said taking a jab at the outgoing president and thanked his envoy Steve Witkoff. "He just came back from the Middle East. He had a little project and he did very well on." Trump who appeared not familiar with the terms of the deal said hostages would be released on Monday. "We took in the first hostages today and they're coming in tomorrow and they're going to keep coming in," he said.