Trump takes a jab at Biden as he claims credit for hostage deal

Incoming president says deal underway one day before he takes office, thanks Steve Witkoff for doing 'very well' to secure the deal; 'We took in the first hostages today and they're coming in tomorrow and they're going to keep coming in,' he says

Daniel Edelson, New York|
Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump did not want to share credit with the outgoing Biden administration for the cease-fire and hostage release that began on Sunday.
In a speech he gave in Washington, on the eve of his inauguration Trump wondered if the Biden team had anything to do with the successful outcome. "It just happened to be one day before we took office," he said taking a jab at the outgoing president and thanked his envoy Steve Witkoff. "He just came back from the Middle East. He had a little project and he did very well on." Trump who appeared not familiar with the terms of the deal said hostages would be released on Monday. "We took in the first hostages today and they're coming in tomorrow and they're going to keep coming in," he said.
דונלד טראמפ ב ארוחת ערבדונלד טראמפ ב ארוחת ערב
(Photo: /Evan Vucci / AP)
רומי גונן, אמילי דמארי,דורון שטיינברכררומי גונן, אמילי דמארי,דורון שטיינברכר
Freed hostages reunite with mothers
(Photo: IDF)
The deal began as the administrations were changing hands and with it was the battle for credit. While outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani. The Secretary thanked the Prime Minister for his critical role in mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire that will end fighting in Gaza, bring the hostages home, and enable a surge in humanitarian assistance," the State Department said in a statement.
"The Secretary highlighted the need to continue advancing post-conflict planning for Gaza, expressed his gratitude for the Prime Minister’s support and wished him well on continued efforts to build lasting peace in the region."
