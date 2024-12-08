Family of first fallen African Hebrew Israelite soldier granted Israeli citizenship

Interior minister approves exception to Citizenship Law, granting dual citizenship to Oshriya and Avishai Young, mother and brother of Sgt. Elishai Young, an IDF soldier killed in combat in Gaza’s Jabaliya last October

Korin Elbaz-Alush|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Israel
Gaza
War
Fallen soldier
Citizenship
Oshriya and Avishai Young, the mother and brother of IDF Armored Corps soldier Sgt. Elishai Young, who fell in Gaza’s Jabaliya last October, will receive Israeli citizenship on Sunday.
Interior Minister Moshe Arbel granted the family members the new status, allowing them to become Israeli citizens without renouncing their U.S. citizenship.
2 View gallery
סמל אלישי יונג ז"לסמל אלישי יונג ז"ל
Sgt. Elishai Young
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Sgt. Young, 19, was killed in battle in northern Gaza alongside Staff Sgt. Ofir Berkovich and was the first fallen soldier from the Hebrew Israelite community.
At his funeral, his mother mourned him, saying, "There's no one like Elishai. He enlisted in the IDF. Whenever he returned to his family, he always told me, 'Don’t worry, I’ll come back home—nothing will happen to me.' He always told me to stay strong.”
Until now, Oshriya and Avishai held permanent resident status in Israel. Members of the Hebrew Israelite community are generally granted permanent residency rather than citizenship unless they enlist in the military.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Two decades ago, members of the community began enlisting, prompting the Interior Ministry to establish a policy eight years later granting Israeli citizenship to those who serve upon their discharge from the IDF.
Arbel said his decision to grant citizenship to Elishai’s family reflected the unique sensitivity of the situation, as Elishai was the first fallen soldier from the Hebrew Israelite community.
2 View gallery
הלוויתו של סמל אלישי יונג ז"ל בבית העלמין הצבאי בדימונההלוויתו של סמל אלישי יונג ז"ל בבית העלמין הצבאי בדימונה
Sgt. Elishai Young's family during his funeral
The decision is exceptional under Israel’s Citizenship Law, which typically requires new citizens to renounce other nationalities. However, an exception was made in this case, allowing Oshriya and Avishai to hold dual citizenship.
“Elishai Young, who gave his life for the country, is a hero. Recognizing his sacrifice is part of our moral duty. Granting citizenship to his mother and brother is a natural step. The family is part of us and always will be.
"This is an expression of respect and appreciation, and we are committed to ensuring that the family feels at home here, among the people Elishai courageously defended," Arbel said.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""