Family of first fallen African Hebrew Israelite soldier granted Israeli citizenship

Oshriya and Avishai Young, the mother and brother of IDF Armored Corps soldier Sgt. Elishai Young , who fell in Gaza’s Jabaliya last October, will receive Israeli citizenship on Sunday.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel granted the family members the new status, allowing them to become Israeli citizens without renouncing their U.S. citizenship.

Sgt. Young, 19, was killed in battle in northern Gaza alongside Staff Sgt. Ofir Berkovich and was the first fallen soldier from the Hebrew Israelite community .

At his funeral, his mother mourned him, saying, "There's no one like Elishai. He enlisted in the IDF. Whenever he returned to his family, he always told me, 'Don’t worry, I’ll come back home—nothing will happen to me.' He always told me to stay strong.”

Until now, Oshriya and Avishai held permanent resident status in Israel. Members of the Hebrew Israelite community are generally granted permanent residency rather than citizenship unless they enlist in the military.

Two decades ago, members of the community began enlisting, prompting the Interior Ministry to establish a policy eight years later granting Israeli citizenship to those who serve upon their discharge from the IDF.

Arbel said his decision to grant citizenship to Elishai’s family reflected the unique sensitivity of the situation, as Elishai was the first fallen soldier from the Hebrew Israelite community.

The decision is exceptional under Israel’s Citizenship Law, which typically requires new citizens to renounce other nationalities. However, an exception was made in this case, allowing Oshriya and Avishai to hold dual citizenship.

“Elishai Young, who gave his life for the country, is a hero. Recognizing his sacrifice is part of our moral duty. Granting citizenship to his mother and brother is a natural step. The family is part of us and always will be.

"This is an expression of respect and appreciation, and we are committed to ensuring that the family feels at home here, among the people Elishai courageously defended," Arbel said.