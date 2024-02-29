IDF spokesman reveals more details about Gaza stampede: 'We didn't fire at humanitarian convoy, we secured it'









Residents of northern Gaza swarm aid trucks leading to stampede that kills dozens ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, in a Thursday evening briefing, discussed the incident in the northern Gaza Strip in which more than 100 Palestinians who swarmed humanitarian aid trucks were killed. "We did not fire at the humanitarian convoy, we secured it," Hagari said.

Hagari noted that a convoy of 38 trucks carrying food aid came from Egypt through the Kerem Shalom crossing for the people of northern Gaza.

“As these vital humanitarian supplies made their way toward Gazans in need, thousands of Gazans ambushed the trucks, some began violently pushing and trampling other Gazans to death, looting the humanitarian supplies,” he said.

2 View gallery An aerial image of the area of the convoy incident ( Photo: IDF )





2 View gallery Gazans swarm an aid truck ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"Dozens of Gazans were killed and injured as a result of the stampede. Unfortunately, the Palestinian trucks ran over them," according to Hagari. He noted that IDF forces only fire when they are in danger of their lives.

“Here are the facts: At 4:40 a.m., the first aid truck in the humanitarian convoy started making its way through the humanitarian corridor that we were securing. Yes, the IDF was securing the humanitarian corridor so that the aid convoy could reach its destination in northern Gaza,” he said.

IDF forces securing the area of the humanitarian convoy in the north of the Gaza Strip ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"The tanks that were there to secure the convoy saw the Gazans being trampled and cautiously tried to disperse the mob with a few warning shots,” he said. “You can see how cautious they were when they were backing up. They were backing up securely, risking their own lives, not shooting at the mob,” he said, referring to video shot from a drone during the incident.

“This humanitarian aid was coordinated by Israel, for the people of Gaza. We want the aid to reach the people of Gaza. We are working around the clock to make this happen," according to Hagari.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari ( IDF )





The IDF spokesman said that since the beginning of the war, more than 13,000 terrorists have been eliminated in Gaza. He added that Israeli troops have dismantled the military framework in Khan Younis.

Hagari concluded by speaking directly to the hostages who are being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and said: "If you hear me, 146 days have passed, and every additional day is unbearable. I want you to know that every soldier in Gaza is now fighting for you. This is the most important thing for the soldiers. Your families are fighting for you; we meet them and they tell us this. We will continue to do everything. We are committed to returning you home."