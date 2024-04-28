IDF chief approves initial plans for Rafah operation, increase aid to Gaza

IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi approved on Sunday military plans that might be put into action in the planned operation in Rafah. "Food, water, medical supplies, shelter equipment and other aid - more of it is going into Gaza than ever before," IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.
This comes against the backdrop the Jerusalem’s expectation of Hamas’s response to the Egyptian hostage deal proposal, and the increasing international pressure against Israel amid possibilities that the International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Hauge will issue arrest warrants against Israeli officials.
"Over the last few weeks, the amount of humanitarian aid going into Gaza has significantly increased. In the coming days, the amount of aid going into Gaza will continue to scale up even more," Hagari added in a statement.
Hagari said the aid increase is a result of using Israel's Ashdod port, as well as a new crossing into northern Gaza and increased aid from Jordan entering through the Kerem Shalom border crossing at the southern tip of Gaza.
Israel is also working with U.S. Central Command to construct a "temporary maritime pier," which will allow ship-to-shore distribution, Hagari said.
"Getting aid to the people of Gaza is a top priority —because our war is against Hamas, not against the people of Gaza," he added.
Addressing the possibility of the ICC issuing arrest warrants against Israeli politicians and military, Hagari said, “The Israel Defense Forces operates according to international law. We make vast efforts to minimize harm to the civilians that Hamas is hiding behind — because we see the suffering of civilians as a tragedy, while Hamas sees the suffering of civilians as a strategy."
"That’s why Hamas intentionally hides among civilians; that’s why Hamas wages war from within civilians; and that’s why Hamas has been stealing aid meant for civilians in Gaza," the statement added.