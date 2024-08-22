Security forces arrest 4 suspected of rioting in West Bank town

Footage of the riots





The Shin Bet and Israel Police on Thursday arrested four suspects, including one minor, for their involvement in several violent attacks against Palestinians , including riots in the village of Jit in the West Bank.

"This is a serious terror incident that included, among other things, the burning of buildings and vehicles, stone-throwing and the use of Molotov cocktails. Additionally, a shooting took place that resulted in the death of a Palestinian and the injury of another," security forces added. The suspects were transferred to the Shin Bet and police for further questioning, and the investigation of the incidents is ongoing.

3 View gallery Torched vehicles in Jit ( Photo: Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP )

In addition to the four suspects arrested on Wednesday, five additional suspects were arrested last week for attacking Israel-Arab women who accidentally entered the Givat Ronen settlement in the West Bank. One of the suspects was released to house arrest, while the detention of the remaining four was remanded until Thursday.

The riots in Jit occurred last week, during which dozens of Jewish rioters, some masked, entered the village, hurled stones and Molotov cocktails and torched vehicles and houses. Security forces arrived at the scene, dispersed the rioters and arrested one suspect.

The IDF said the rioters are harming Israel’s national security. The Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah reported that a Palestinian youth was shot dead by the rioters and another person was seriously injured, also by gunfire.

"IDF and Border Police forces arrived in the village within minutes after receiving the report, used riot control equipment and fired into the air and removed the Israeli civilians from the village. Security forces arrested one Israeli citizen who was handed over to the Israel Police for further investigation. The report of a Palestinian killed during the incident is being examined," the IDF said.

Following the incident, a joint investigation was launched by the IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police. "The IDF condemns incidents of this kind and the rioters who harm security, law and order and divert the IDF and security forces from their main mission of preventing terrorism and protecting the residents’ safety," the IDF added.

Nasser Siddeh, head Jit’s local council, said following the riots, "We experienced terrorism." According to the Palestinians, the rioters also shot dead a young man and Siddeh's relative, 23-year-old Rashid.

The council head estimated that about 100 rioters entered the village, some of them armed. "They set fire to four cars and four houses. We woke up to the smell of smoke, with frightened children. If our youth hadn't gone out to try to repel the settlers, we could have faced a much bigger disaster," he said.

The Prime Minister's Office responded following a series of condemnations, saying that Benjamin Netanyahu "takes the riots in Jit seriously, which included violence and property damage instigated by Israelis who entered the village. Those fighting terrorism are the IDF and security forces, and no one else. Those responsible for any criminal act will be caught and brought to justice."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant posted on his X account, saying, "While our soldiers are battling on various fronts to defend the State of Israel, a small extremist group that doesn’t represent the settlement movement’s values riots and harms innocent civilians." He strongly condemned the violence and backed the IDF, Shin Bet and police in dealing with the issue "with due severity."

The U.S. government also condemned the riots, saying: "Attacks by violent settlers against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank are unacceptable and must stop. Israeli authorities must take measures to protect all communities from harm. This includes intervening to stop such violence and holding all perpetrators of such violence to account.”