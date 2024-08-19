Police rejects accusations it fails in dealing with settlers' violent crimes

The police on Monday rejected accusations that it had failed in its response to the increasing violence of extremist West Bank settlers on the West Bank, including when they rampaged a Palestinian village last week, burning homes and cars
A Palestinian man was shot dead and another suffered serious injury in the pogrom on Thursday, when a group of nearly 100 settlers descended on the village and began setting fires, hurling stones and fire bombs.
IDF troops arrived at the scene and dispersed the settlers but the police was not on hand and no arrests were made.
The military said it was conducting a thorough investigation of the event and a full report was to be delivered to the head of the Central Command Major General Avi Blot. The IDF said the police arrived late and no arrests have been made despite the severity of the settlers' attack.
In response, the police said it rejected the claims and expressed regret over unnamed "senior security officials" attributing blame to the Israeli Police adding that officers arrived as quickly as they could when they were informed of the pogrom but the IDF has overall responsibility as the sovereign of the area that is under military rule.
The police also claimed it had no warning that the settlers were planning to attack the village and no intelligence indicating that could happen.
According to the IDF's timeline, a warning about a general mobilization of settlers near the settlement of Yitzhar was received at 19:23; by 20:01 there were reports of masked rioters descending toward Jit. By 20:15, military forces arrived in the village, and precisely twenty minutes later, all rioters were removed.
Forces told Ynet that the entire episode concluded in under half an hour, unlike when settlers rampaged the town of Huwara last year. The military said its troops remained in the village to assist the residents to extinguish the fires and escape the flames.
On Monday the police said two more people were arrested in connection with an attack on a group of Bedouin women in the illegal outpost of Givat Ronen earlier this month. The women who entered the outpost by mistake, having taken the wrong turn on their way to Nablus, were attacked with stones and threatened that they would be killed. After they escaped, their car was set on fire.
The police said its investigation was still underway but it was difficult to obtain the evidence needed to file charges. The suspects have been remanded to custody.
On Sunday, State Attorney Amit Isman convened a meeting with senior officials from the police, IDF, and Shin Bet to discuss the Jit pogrom. Isman also sought updates on the investigations into all recent attacks by settlers in the West Bank.
The police were repeatedly accused of failing to properly investigate crimes, committed by extremist settlers.