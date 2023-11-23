Families of 1st hostages to be freed, informed; what can they expect when they return

The list of hostages to be released on Friday was delivered to the Prime Minister's Office and his appointed liaison to the families of the captives Gal Hirsch, said the all families were informed whether their loved ones would be included among the first group expected to be freed from Hamas captivity on Friday at 4 p.m.

The survivors of the Hamas massacre from Kfar Aza, who are residing in central Israel, heard with great sadness than none of the seven children taken from their community would be among the first to be freed. Among them is Abigail Edan, whose father Roy – a Ynet photographer, was murdered with his wife Smadar, when terrorists infiltrated their home.

Abigail who will be four on Friday, survived and fled to a neighbors' house but was taken by the terrorists from there along with the neighbor and her children. Abigail's siblings who hid during the atrocities, were in the care of their grandparents.





After informing the families who's loved ones were to be included in Friday's release, Hirsch said additional verified information would be published to avoid rumors. He asked that Israeli media outlets not to reveal the names of those who were expected to arrive, until they were physically in the hands of Israel.

The Red Cross said the hostages would be transferred to Egypt through the Rafah crossing and from there to Israel. "We hope the pause in the fighting would contribute to the provision of aid to the entire Gaza Strip," the Red Cross said. Earlier Hamas demanded that the hostages be transported out of Gaza in Egyptian ambulances.

The IDF prepared an area in its Hatzerim airbase in the south, to receive the hostages and carry out initial medical assessments and facilitate calls to their families. If needed, families would be brought to the vicinity of the airbase and be reunited with their loved ones.

The police would be set up to block roads to allow for a swift transport to hospital.

From Hatzerim the hostages would be transported either by air or by road, depending on their condition, to one of the five hospitals already prepared to receive them. In the Soroka Medical Center, which is closest to the Egyptian border in Rafah, a dedicated and secluded area was prepared where arrangements were made for family members to stay close to their released relatives. According to specific medical needs, hostages would be moved to other medical centers. According to the decision of health officials, women would be treated by female doctors and nurses only.

The security services decided that children released would not be interviewed in the initial stage of their return, although Shin Bet operatives were specifically trained in handling such situations. Only adults would be questioned by the Shin Bet to obtain vital intelligence.

Qatar Foreign Ministry said on Thursday afternoon that 13 Israeli hostages would be released by Hamas on Friday at 4 p.m. The ministry spokesperson said the ceasefire will come into effect at 7 a.m. on Friday.

"The first group of 13 civilians will be released from captivity in the Gaza Strip tomorrow at 4 p.m. Other captives will be freed in the course of the days of the ceasefire," the spokesperson said. "Humanitarian aid will begin entering the Strip as soon as the ceasefire is in effect. The aid that will arrive is a fraction of what Gaza needs."

