PM tells hostages' families, less talk increases chances for release

Netanyahu spoke with the families of Israelis abducted by Hamas during the October 7 massacre, and held in the Gaza for the past 117 days. He repeated comments he had made often in recent days calling for the families, many of whom are demonstrating outside his residents and private home, to consider that their actions may bring Hamas to increase their demands.

