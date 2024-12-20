CIA chief leaves Doha, no progress in negotiations, report

CIA chief William Burns has left Doha, the Washington Post reported on Friday after no progress has been made in the negotiations to reach a cease-fire and hostage exchange deal.
A source told the paper that there are disagreements still in place over which of the hostages and which of the Palestinian prisoners would be released, the number of IDF troops that would remain in the Strip, the right of displaced Gazan residents to return to the northern areas, who would administer the border passages and the end to the war.
The post spoke to a member of a diplomatic mission in the region who said Both Israel and Hamas as well as the Qatari and Egyptian mediators, "wanted to prepare the ground for [president-elect Donald] Trump," who will take office next month.
“They know that if they don’t reach such an agreement it will not be a good thing for any of them, including the Israelis,” the person told the paper. “I think this has resulted in a lot of developments. ... The question is whether they wait for Trump.”