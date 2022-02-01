Channels
Police troops in the Shuafat Refugee camp on their way to seal the home of a resident who carried out a fatal terror attack last year

Clashes erupt after police enter East Jerusalem neighborhood to seal terrorist's home

At least 150 troops enter camp to seal fourth floor apartment of Fadi Abu Shkhaydam who killed Eliyahu Kay, after Supreme Court rejected family's appeal

Einav Halabi |
Updated: 02.01.22, 10:38
Clashes broke out on Tuesday after a large police force entered the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem to seal the home of Fadi Abu Shkhayda, who killed Eliyahu Kay and wounded two others, in a shooting attack in the Old City last November
    • He was shot dead by police troops on the scene.
    Police troops in the Shuafat Refugee camp on their way to seal the home of a resident who carried out a fatal terror attack last year
    Kay, 26, was an immigrant from South Africa. He worked as a tour guide for the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. He was to be wed to his fiancee in six months.
    Some 150 Border Police troops entered the camp while a police chopper hovered above.
    Police troops in the Shuafat Refugee camp on their way to seal the home of a resident who carried out a fatal terror attack last year
    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the family of Abu Shkhaydam appeal against the move, and the apartment, on the fourth floor will be sealed.
    Police forces enter Shuafat camp to seal home of terrorist

    The terrorist was the father of four, a teacher and preacher and had often called for a resistance to police presence on Temple Mount.
    He was a member of the political wing of the Hamas terror group.
    The site of a fatal terror attack in the Old City of Jerusalem in November 2021
    (Photo: AFP)
    Hamas issued a statement shortly after the attack, praising the gunman.
    "The Holy City continues to fight against the foreign occupier, and will not surrender to the occupation," the group said. "The youth continues their legitimate fight until they achieve their freedom, liberate their land, and retrieve their holy places," Hamas said in a statement after the attack but did not claim responsibility for it.
    Before his attack, his wife traveled to Jordan and was questioned by security forces, upon her return.



    First published: 10:21, 02.01.22
