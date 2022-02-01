Clashes erupt after police enter East Jerusalem neighborhood to seal terrorist's home

Clashes broke out on Tuesday after a large police force entered the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem to seal the home of Fadi Abu Shkhayda, who killed Eliyahu Kay and wounded two others,

Police troops in the Shuafat Refugee camp on their way to seal the home of a resident who carried out a fatal terror attack last year

, was an immigrant from South Africa. He worked as a tour guide for the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. He was to be wed to his fiancee in six months.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the family of Abu Shkhaydam appeal against the move, and the apartment, on the fourth floor will be sealed.

The terrorist was the father of four, a teacher and preacher and had often called for a resistance to police presence on Temple Mount.

