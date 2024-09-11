Netanyahu vows to fortify Jordan barrier, maintaining border of peace

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Jordanian border on Wednesday, vowing to maintain it as a "border of peace and security," after the deadly terror attack on the Allenby Bridge crossing which claimed the lives of three Israelis.

Netanyahu, who had previously committed to allocating funds in the 2025 state budget for building a barrier to prevent smuggling along Israel’s eastern border, said during his visit to the Jordan Valley that he would work with Jordan to establish what he called a "strong barrier."

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Jordan border ( Photo: GPO )

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu was accompanied by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. They were briefed by Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, Central Command Chief Maj. Gen. Avi Blot, and Jordan Valley and Emek HaMaayanot Brigade Commander Col. Aviv Amir.

The statement also noted that Netanyahu and Smotrich were shown weapons and equipment used by the forces operating in the region, as well as arms seized during various operations. The prime minister later met with soldiers from the Jordan Lions Battalion, the Kfir Brigade, and the Israel Prison Service’s Masada Unit.

"We are engaged in multi-front combat. Unfortunately, we lost two soldiers today in Rafah, and we extend our deepest condolences to their families," Netanyahu said. "In this multi-front struggle, we also know that we need to secure our eastern border with Jordan. It’s a border of peace, and we are working with the Kingdom of Jordan to ensure it remains so."

2 View gallery The scene of the terror attack ( Photo: Reuters/ Ammar Awad )

"However, the challenges are increasing," Netanyahu continued. "There have been attempts to smuggle both terrorists and weapons from Jordan into the West Bank and Israeli cities. We are cooperating with all relevant forces here to stop this. I am here with the Deputy Chief of Staff, the Central Command Chief, and the brigade commander. We will act to build a stronger barrier against smuggling attempts. We are doing this in coordination with our neighbors. It is important for us to ensure this border remains one of peace—peace and security," the prime minister concluded.

Jordan is a key target for Iran due to its location and long border (308 km) with Israel. Should Iran succeed in destabilizing Jordan, it would close a ring of hostility surrounding Israel—Iraq, Syria, the Houthis in Yemen, and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

This concern is central to current security talks between Jordan and Israel, especially after it was revealed that the Allenby Bridge attack was carried out by a Bedouin from the Huwaitat tribe, which has long-standing roots in Jordan. The attack has shaken the Jordanian royal palace and the country’s security and intelligence agencies. A Jordanian investigation team formed immediately after the attack, in which three Israelis were killed by a Jordanian truck driver turned terrorist, is now investigating potential Iranian involvement. The driver, from a large Bedouin tribe near Amman, is suspected of having been promised significant funds by Iran’s Quds Force.