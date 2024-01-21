Sergeant first class (res.) Uriel Aviad Silberman, latest casualty in war

The 23-year old member of the Armored Corp was killed in the fighting in the southern Gaza Strip. Two others suffered serious injuries in the battle.

He was from the religious farming community of Nehalim in central Israel and had only recently completed his compulsory service and had not yet been assigned a unit in the reserves but when the war broke out, he insisted on joining the fighting.

