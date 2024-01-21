Sergeant first class (res.) Uriel Aviad Silberman, latest casualty in war

Silberman insists on service in Armored Corp although eligible for medical exemption from fighting unit; although not yet assigned to reserves after just completing compulsory service when war begins, insists on joining the fighting in Gaza

Sergeant first class (res.) Uriel Aviad Silberman
The IDF on Sunday named Sergeant first class (res.) Uriel Aviad Silberman as the latest casualty in the war.
The 23-year old member of the Armored Corp was killed in the fighting in the southern Gaza Strip. Two others suffered serious injuries in the battle.
Uriel Aviad Silberman
(Photo: IDF)
He was from the religious farming community of Nehalim in central Israel and had only recently completed his compulsory service and had not yet been assigned a unit in the reserves but when the war broke out, he insisted on joining the fighting.
A relative said of Silberman that he had insisted on serving in a fighting unit although he was eligible for a medical exemption. "When the war began, Uriel went to his base and begged to join a force destined to fight. He was offered deployment providing security in the West Bank but that was not enough for him and he kept pushing for a position in Gaza.
Tanks during the fighting in Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
After a month of efforts, he was accepted into an Armored unit and was quickly deployed in the war."
He will be buried on Sunday evening in Nehalim.
