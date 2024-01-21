U.S estimates less than third of Hamas force eliminated in war, report

According to American intelligence estimates by American intelligence agencies, Israel has killed between 20% and 30% of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the war, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal quoting officials who confirmed that the details came from a classified report.
The U.S also estimates that Hamas still possesses enough weapons to continue attacks on Israeli territory and against IDF forces in Gaza for months, and that the terrorist organization was trying to rehabilitate its police force in parts of Gaza City.
The IDF released information last week, indicating that the majority of Hamas terrorists and senior officials were still alive. Approximately 9,000 terrorists were killed in the Gaza Strip, but ranking no higher than the junior command, only two senior officers at the rank of division commander were eliminated, and 19 at the rank of battalion commander. More than 50 terrorists were eliminated at the rank of company commanders in Hamas.
The IDF did not specify the ranks of those from the Hamas political bureau, but some of them were also eliminated at the outbreak of the war. According to estimates, Hamas numbered about 30 thousand terrorists before the war, and the latest military data shows that about 21 thousand still survive, although thousands were wounded and others were captured.