Italian waiter who befriended Yarden and Shiri Bibas' shocked to learn they are hostages

During a trip to Italy, Adi chose to eat at a restaurant in a village near Naples and was surprised when the waiter proudly announced that he has an Israeli friend, Yarden Bibas , who was kidnapped to Gaza with his wife Shiri and two children on October 7 . When the waiter learned what happened to the couple he was shocked. "How does not everyone know?" Adi wonders.

2 View gallery Yarden and Shiri Bibas in the restaurant in Naples

Adi posted on her Instagram about her surprising night. "Yesterday evening will never be forgotten. We were greeted by a welcoming staff, and especially by one charming waiter, the only one from the staff who spoke English and who accompanied us throughout the meal. In the end, when we thanked him for the guidance and warm hospitality, he asked where we were from. When he heard that we were from Israel, he proudly told us that he has an Israeli friend, Yarden Bibas, who sat here in the restaurant with his wife."

"The waiter said that Yarden is a wine expert," Adi added. "When he sat here, they talked about wine, shared their knowledge and, since then, they have been friends on Instagram."

"For a moment, we thought we were dreaming or didn't hear well," Adi added. "We were all in shock. Yarden Bibas. I thought to myself that surely I misheard or there was someone else with a similar name. It couldn't be. But after a few minutes, the waiter returned to our table with his phone, proudly showing me a picture of Shiri Bibas sitting right here in the restaurant. Which left no room for doubt; I thought: God, he doesn't know."

Yarden Bibas was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7

"It was a terrible moment," Adi wrote. "The waiter didn't know anything at all. He didn't know about the tragedy of this lovely family. He didn't know about the terror this family went through. Our terror. The most severe crimes against humanity possible, he didn't know."

"We told him more or less everything that happened on October 7, and we remained astonished," she added. "How can it be that not everyone knows, the pain tears at the heart and leaves no air. The immense frustration over the blindness that exists in the world, it's incomprehensible. And here we're talking about an educated person, who speaks English, so what does that say about the rest of the population? Just like in the Holocaust, it took time until everything was known."

"It's unbelievable, it can't be, and the sorrow is so great," Adi wrote, and she recounted that "in the morning, the waiter wrote to us shocked that he couldn't calm down from the terrible news from last night."

2 View gallery Shiri Bibas and her children

"Shiri and Yarden sat in this magical restaurant, and so did we," Adi concluded in the post she wrote. "We all just wish one thing. Let everyone come home. Amen, amen, amen. Really, what a world."

Last month, footage was published from the cruel moments of Yarden Bibas' abduction, where he was seen surrounded by terrorists who beat him and shouted at him, and was led by another terrorist riding a motorcycle and armed with a gun. At some point, the video was cut and then resumed, and then Bibas' head was covered in blood.

In February, a video was published showing Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir on the day of their abduction on October 7 by an unknown terrorist organization called "Lords of Wasteland." The video shows Shiri and her children, who were then only 4 years old and 9 months old, being led away by the terrorists. Their families do not know their fates.