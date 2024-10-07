IDF names fallen soldier in north as Hamas fires rockets at border

The IDF said on Monday that Master Sergeant Etay Azulay, aged 25, from Oranit, a soldier in Unit 5515, fell during combat on the Lebanese border. Two other soldiers were wounded and taken to hospital.
Since the start of the war one year ago today, 728 men and women in service have fallen.
Gaza rockets targeted the border area communities at 6:30 am, the exact time the Hamas massacre began last year and when residents in the south and families of those massacred, marked a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the atrocities.
The rocket fire came after the military said it was attacking Hamas rocket launchers and terror targets in the Strip.
Moments of silence were observed elsewhere in Israel as the day of commemoration of those who were slaughtered began. In the Knesset, Flags were lowered to half-mast.
Protesters blocked a main highway and the entrance to the Haifa tunnel protesting the government's mishandling of the war and its failings leading up to the Hamas massacre. At least one protester was arrested outside the home of Justice Minister Yariv Levin whose legislative push on Israel's judicial system is seen as one cause of the war.
Earlier in the early morning hours, the military said it intercepted two hostile aircraft heading to central Israel from the east. Sirens blared in Rishon Lezion, south of Tel Aviv as the drones were nearing Israeli airspace. No injuries were reported.
Overnight the IDF struck Beirut's Dahieh quarter while Haifa, Tiberias and surrounding areas came under attack. One man suffered serious injuries from shrapnel and a number of others were also hurt.
