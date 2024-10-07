IDF names fallen soldier in north as Hamas fires rockets at border





Highway blocked as victims of the Hamas massacre are remembered









The IDF said on Monday that Master Sergeant Etay Azulay, aged 25, from Oranit, a soldier in Unit 5515, fell during combat on the Lebanese border. Two other soldiers were wounded and taken to hospital.

Since the start of the war one year ago today, 728 men and women in service have fallen.

7 View gallery Master Sergeant Etay Azulay ( Photo: IDF )

Gaza rockets targeted the border area communities at 6:30 am, the exact time the Hamas massacre began last year and when residents in the south and families of those massacred, marked a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the atrocities.

7 View gallery Remembering the victims of the Hamas massacre, one year on ( Photo: Gadi Kabalo )

The rocket fire came after the military said it was attacking Hamas rocket launchers and terror targets in the Strip.

Moments of silence were observed elsewhere in Israel as the day of commemoration of those who were slaughtered began. In the Knesset, Flags were lowered to half-mast.

7 View gallery Flags lowered to half-mast commemorating a year since the Hamas massacre ( Photo: Knesset )

7 View gallery Residents of Kfar Aza on the border with Gaza commemorate victims of Oct. 7 massacre ( Photo: Tomer Shunem Halevi )

7 View gallery Residents of Kfar Aza on the border with Gaza commemorate victims of Oct. 7 massacre ( Photo: Tomer Shunem Halevi )

Protesters blocked a main highway and the entrance to the Haifa tunnel protesting the government's mishandling of the war and its failings leading up to the Hamas massacre. At least one protester was arrested outside the home of Justice Minister Yariv Levin whose legislative push on Israel's judicial system is seen as one cause of the war.

7 View gallery A moment of remembrance for the victims of the Hamas massacre and the hostages still held in Gaza ( Photo: Anshei Haaretz )

Protesters mark one year to war and government failings





Earlier in the early morning hours, the military said it intercepted two hostile aircraft heading to central Israel from the east. Sirens blared in Rishon Lezion, south of Tel Aviv as the drones were nearing Israeli airspace. No injuries were reported.

7 View gallery Hezbollah munitions in secondary blasts after an IDF attack on the Dahieh ( Photo: AP )

Overnight the IDF struck Beirut's Dahieh quarter while Haifa, Tiberias and surrounding areas came under attack. One man suffered serious injuries from shrapnel and a number of others were also hurt.

